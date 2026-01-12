Delhi Delivery Rider Assaulted Inside Zepto Store, Forced To Squat As Punishment

Delhi: A delivery rider was allegedly assaulted and humiliated inside a Zepto store in east Delhi, where he was reportedly forced to squat as a form of punishment, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Rishabh Kumar, was attacked at the Zepto outlet in the New Ashok Nagar area on Sunday. The incident occurred in Kondli, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station, and was recorded on the store’s CCTV cameras.

Police officials said the incident was triggered after Rishabh allegedly picked up a perfume from the store and sprayed it on himself, an act that was noticed by other staff members present at the time.

Following this, he was allegedly subjected to degrading treatment and made to squat like a chicken before being brutally beaten by those at the premises.

A case has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities said CCTV footage from the store is being reviewed and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Police also confirmed that the injured rider is undergoing a medical examination, and legal proceedings are being initiated as per due process.

The incident comes close on the heels of another case involving a Zepto delivery executive, who was allegedly assaulted by two men on a scooty in a separate road rage incident, raising fresh concerns about the safety of gig workers.

In that case, the delivery agent was reportedly beaten and left injured on the road following an altercation.

With repeated incidents of violence against gig workers coming to light, concerns over their safety and rights continue to grow. Gig workers had also held a nationwide protest on New Year’s Eve, demanding improved working conditions and better pay.

Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry has proposed a minimum annual work requirement of 90 days as an eligibility condition for gig and platform workers to access social security benefits under the Social Security Code, 2020.

The draft rules were notified on December 31, a move seen as a step towards extending social protection to workers in the gig economy.

(With Inputs From IANS)