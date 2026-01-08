Delhi Demolition Drive: Samajwadi Party MP’s Presence Near Mosque Before Clashes Raises Questions

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi has come under scrutiny following clashes and incidents of stone-pelting near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Delhi. The violence reportedly broke out after a late-night demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the Turkman Gate area.

As per ANI, Delhi Police have decided to summon the Samajwadi Party MP to join the investigation related to stone pelting at police personnel during the unrest.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that Nadvi was present at the site around the time tensions escalated. As per reports, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said that preliminary findings indicate the MP was at the location but left before the demolition activity began. “This aspect is currently being examined as part of the investigation,” Verma said.

What led To The clashes?

As per HT reports, The trouble began when the MCD launched an anti encroachment drive in the area. Soon after, a social media post went viral claiming that the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque was being demolished. Police later clarified that the claim was misleading.

However, the post triggered a large gathering at the site. As per police accounts, around 150 to 200 people assembled and allegedly started pelting stones and glass bottles at MCD officials and law enforcement personnel. The Samajwadi Party MP was also among those present at the scene.

Nadvi represents Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh and also serves as the imam of the Parliament Street mosque.

The situation further deteriorated when police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, after which some members of the mob allegedly attacked police personnel, leaving several injured. Authorities said that 10 to 15 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence near Turkman Gate, and investigations are ongoing.