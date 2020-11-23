Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia distributes masks in Patparganj, leads awareness campaign about social distancing

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia led an awareness campaign on social distancing and distributed free masks in Patparganj. He said that as Covid 19 cases are on rise these days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed everyone to wear masks and spread awareness about coronavirus.

In this regard, a mask distribution and social distancing awareness campaign was organised at Shanti Marg, West Vinod Nagar and Narwana Road in Patparganj , focusing on the local citizens, fruit sellers and shopkeepers. Deputy CM Sisodia said that we are respectfully appealing to people to wear masks and follow the social distancing norms. But there are few folks who are not following the rules and hence, it is important to take strict action against them. He said that wearing masks is the safest way to prevent oneself as well as others from getting infected with Corona virus.

Deputy CM Sisodia said that Delhi government has taken every possible step to handle the Covid situation with proper home isolation measures and enough Covid beds in hospitals. But, it’s important to not let the spread of the disease increase much. Hence, it’s important to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks until there is a reliable vaccine for Covid 19.

Live TV

Ward councillor Geeta Rawat along with large numbers of volunteers and local citizens joined the awareness drive. Post the drive, Shri Sisodia had rounds of conversation with citizens and volunteers at his camp office in Patparganj.