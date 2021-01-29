हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia reviews arrangements for farmers at Ghazipur, says this about Republic Day violence

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the Ghazipur border in the national capital to view several arrangements made by the Delhi government for the protesting farmers. Sisodia's visit comes after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait requested chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide water and other basic facilities to the famers.

Manish Sisodia reviews arrangements for farmers at Ghazipur, says this about Republic Day violence
ANI photo

New Delhi: Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the Ghazipur border in the national capital to view several arrangements made by the Delhi government for the protesting farmers. 

Sisodia's visit comes after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait requested chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide water and other basic facilities to the famers.

Talking to reporter's at the border, Sisodia said, "Arrangement for water and toilets were made last night. I am here inspect if arrangements are in place."

The AAP leader further said that the patry will extend all possible help to the protesting farmers. He condemned the Republic Day violence but blamed BJP for the incident.

On the other hand, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha will be visiting the Singhu border to inspect facilities for the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration passed orders asking the protesters to vacate the site by Thursday evening and were ready to use force if the orders were not followed.

The communique from the district administration to BKU came on Thursday after three farmers union withdrew their support ot the protest against the three central farm laws following the violence in Delhi January 26.

The farmers still refused to budge and eventually the Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary deployed were seen leaving the site.

Farmers have been staging a sit in protest at the border point against the Centre’s three farm laws for more than two months now.

