Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia takes part in 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Agra

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday organised the Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Agra under the leadership of senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Thousands of people took part in this journey. Aam Aadmi Party will organise Tiranga Sankalp Yatra across Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said, “Even after 75 years of independence, there are neither good schools nor hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. Women don’t have security and farmers don’t have rights. The BJP Government is a complete failure in Uttar Pradesh. Today the condition of the health system in Uttar Pradesh is so pathetic that even after 75 years of independence, a mother in Uttar Pradesh has to give birth to a child on the road outside due to non-availability of beds in the hospital. Aam Aadmi Party will take out the Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and take a pledge that every child, woman, elderly and farmer living under this tricolor should get their rights."

Sisodia said, “Every Indian considers the tricolor as his pride, but even after 75 years of independence, the required work in the politics of the country to make our tricolour proud has not been done."

Expressing grief over the pathetic state of governance in Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia stated that even after 75 years of independence, a mother in Uttar Pradesh has to give birth to a child on the road outside due to non-availability of beds in the hospital.

"Why is it that the children of the poor, farmers and common man are not getting jobs even after 75 years of independence,” he asked.

Sisodia said, “The Uttar Pradesh Government is so ashamed of its incompetence that when the Education Minister of another state came to see the schools of Uttar Pradesh, the police came to arrest him. Even the Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh did not attend the debate on education of fear. After 75 years of independence, the condition in Uttar Pradesh is such that children are being given noon-oil roti for their mid-day meals and when a journalist raises questions on this, he is arrested and imprisoned for 6 months.”

Sisodia said, “Uttar Pradesh Government is a useless and negative Government which is running only on the basis of advertisement. It is dismissing any questions raised against itself by misusing the administration. AAP is committed to replace such a government and maintain the glory of the tricolor. The purpose of this Sankalp Yatra is to give better education to every child standing under the tricolor, to provide security to women, farmers to get fair price for their crops, employment to every youth, better health facilities to citizens. And, we take a pledge that we will bring back the pride of every common man. When schools can be better in Delhi where the State Government has very little authority, a child from a poor family who graduates from a Delhi Government School can study aerospace in IIT, then the same can happen in Uttar Pradesh as well.”

Sisodia further said that, “The treatment given by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to the people standing under the tricolor reduces the pride of the tricolor. The Aam Aadmi Party condemns such a Government, will work to bring back this pride and will give rights to every child, woman, elderly and farmer standing under the tricolor.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from Aam Aadmi Party said, “On September 14, a Tiranga Yatra will be organized in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. After that, Tiranga Yatra will be organized in all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Through this Tiranga Yatra, the Aam Aadmi Party will tell the people of Uttar Pradesh about the alleged nationalism of the BJP and the nationalism of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Sanjay Singh said, “BJP's nationalism is to give noon-oil roti in mid-day meals to poor children in schools. Government of Uttar Pradesh has become ineffective to such an extent that thousands of people died due to lack of proper treatment during COVID crisis and their bodies were thrown into rivers to rot. Sisters and daughters in Uttar Pradesh are so insecure that little girls of 8-10 years old are raped. On the contrary, the nationalism of the Aam Aadmi Party is to provide free electricity to the poor, to provide a better health system on the lines of Mohalla Clinic, and quality education to the people of Uttar Pradesh. BJP says that every village should have a crematorium, Aam Aadmi Party believes that every village should have a hospital, schools should be there and there should be development. BJP is a wretched party which builds crematoriums, Aam Aadmi Party is a party which gives free electricity, better education and respects mothers and sisters.”