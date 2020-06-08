Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to assess COVID-19 community transmission in June 9 meeting with officials

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday (June 8, 2020) said that the Delhi government is going to hold a meeting on June 9 to assess the COVID-19 community transmission in the national capital.

The Deputy CM informed that Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and has asked him to attend the meeting.

He said, "The meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority shall take place as scheduled. He has instructed me to attend the meeting as the Chief Minister is not feeling well."

He added, "The discussion about Community spread stage of Corona, if it is so, is crucial for next strategy to fight against Covid-19."

कल दिल्ली आपदा प्रबंधन अथोरिटी की बैठक अपने निर्धारित शेडयूल के अनुसार होगी. मुख्यमंत्री की तबियत ठीक न होने के कारण उन्होंने मुझे इस बैठक के लिए अधिकृत किया है.

कल की बैठक में चर्चा होनी है कि क्या दिल्ली में कोरोना community spread की स्थिति में पहुँच गया है ... — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 8, 2020

Earlier, according to reports, Delhi's CM and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) convenor complained of fever and sore throat and will undergo tests on June 9 to check if he has contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has isolated himself and canceled all meetings scheduled for the day.

In the past few days, CM Kejriwal had attended a few meetings and had also visited the Delhi Secretariat.

According to the Health Ministry at 8 AM on June 8, the national capital has witnessed around 28,936 COVID-19 positive cases so far. There are 17,125 cases that are still active, while 812 people have succumbed to the virus.