Delhi Administrative Overhaul: Districts Rise From 11 To 13; See Full List Of Proposed New Names

In a far-reaching administrative restructuring, the Delhi Government has proposed increasing the number of districts in the national capital from the present 11 to 13. It also intends to rechristen several existing districts to make governance more manageable and convenient for the public. The draft plan was confirmed by officials on Friday, who said residents may soon see new district names on various official documents.

New Administrative Map: Proposed 13 Districts

The draft plan is prepared by the Revenue Department. It outlines creating 13 new districts. Notably, the proposal moves away from the current predominantly directional nomenclature of North, South, East, West Delhi to more localised and area-specific names.

The 13 proposed new districts are:

Civil Lines

Karol Bagh

Rohini

Narela

Najafgarh

Sadar City

Keshavpuram

North Shahdara

South Shahdara

Central District

New Delhi

South District

West District

At present, all districts, except Shahdara, are named according to their geographic directions, such as East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and South-East Delhi.

Rationale Behind The Boundary And Name Changes

The core objective of the administrative restructuring is to simplify and improve the efficiency of governance by aligning the boundaries of administrative districts with the corresponding boundaries of Municipal Corporation zones.

Ease of Administration: This alignment is expected to significantly ease administrative functions and make it more convenient for the public to access services.

Addressing Density: High-population districts, especially North-East and East Delhi, are proposed to be divided into two separate entities. This is reflected in the proposal to divide Shahdara into North Shahdara and South Shahdara.

Lutyens Zone Adjustments: The New Delhi district, commonly known as Lutyens Delhi, is set to remain largely unchanged but will have its three subdivisions of Delhi Cantt, Vasant Vihar, and Chanakyapuri reduced to two: Delhi Cantt and New Delhi. Vasant Vihar sub-division areas are recommended to be merged with the Najafgarh district.

Implementation Timeline And Public Impact

The proposal is at the draft stage, and it needs several layers of formal approval before it is implemented:

Approval Process: It needs to be approved first by the Delhi Cabinet and then the final sanction from the LG. In fact, only after this whole process would the new districts be operational.

Impact on Residents: Once in force, Delhi residents will find the new district names reflected across various official documents, including in voter lists, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and other government papers.

Administrative Claim: Administration claims that it will increase the speed and transparency in official work with this overhaul.

