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NewsIndiaDelhi double murder: Father-son duo stabbed to death by neighbour in CR Park
DELHI DOUBLE MURDER CASE

Delhi double murder: Father-son duo stabbed to death by neighbour in CR Park

The victims has been identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27). The two were declared brought dead by the doctors upon their arrival. Meanwhile, third victim, who was identified as Rahul sustained injuries and in currently under treatment. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi double murder: Father-son duo stabbed to death by neighbour in CR ParkRepresentative Image (Image Credit: IANS)

A gruesome double murder was reported in South Delhi’s CR Park area, where a father and son were found dead and another family member was injured in a violent attack, police said in an official statement issued on Saturday by DCP (South District) Anant Mittal, IPS.

As per the police release, around 09:30 PM on April 17, information was received at CR Park Police Station from Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket vis a vis the admission of three individual from Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, CR Park.

The victims has been identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27). The two were declared brought dead by the doctors upon their arrival. Meanwhile, third victim, who was identified as Rahul sustained injuries and in currently under treatment. 

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revealed that the incident stemmed from a long-standing rivalry linked to earlier disputes. Police said the accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments, allegedly attacked victims with a sharp-edged weapon following a confrontation.

The accused has been arrested buy the police. Authorities have registered a case under the appropriate legal provisions at PS CR Park and launched a detailed investigation to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing, with teams collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from witnesses and family members. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

DCP (South District) Anant Mittal, IPS, said in an official statement that the situation is being closely monitored and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

The incident has sparked concern in the area, with residents expressing shock over the violent attack in a residential neighbourhood. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the probe.

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