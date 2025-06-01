Delhi Dust Storm: IndiGo Flight Experiences Turbulence, Landing Aborted – WATCH

An IndiGo aircraft headed for Delhi from Raipur on Sunday experienced turbulence due to a dust storm in the national capital and aborted its landing. According to ANI, the flight later landed safely at the Delhi airport after making circuits in the air.

The IndiGo flight number 6E 6313 experienced turbulence, prompting the pilot to climb up again when the aircraft was about to touch down at the Delhi Airport, ANI reported.

The pilot stated that the wind speed was up to 80 km per hour, and he discontinued the approach, climbing back till the weather was clear.

Delhi Weather

The national capital earlier witnessed rainfall and strong winds over the southern parts of Delhi. In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for the next two days, from June 2 to 3. The rain also provided a much-needed relief from the heat.

(with ANI inputs)