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IMD issues urgent red alert for Delhi-NCR as powerful dust storm and 100 Kmph winds lash region

A sudden dust storm and high-velocity winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a sharp drop in temperature but blinding transit routes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
IMD issues urgent red alert for Delhi-NCR as powerful dust storm and 100 Kmph winds lash region
Image Credit: Commuters make their way on a road as a dust storm engulfs parts of the national capital. (IANS)

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