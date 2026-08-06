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'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Delhi's plantation drive gains momentum, achieves 54% of the 70-lakh target

Delhi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation campaign has crossed the 54% mark, with over 37.9 lakh saplings planted toward its 70-lakh target.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Delhi's plantation drive gains momentum, achieves 54% of the 70-lakh target
Image Credit: Delhi's plantation drive gains momentum, achieves 54% of the 70-lakh target.

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'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Delhi's plantation drive gains momentum, achieves 54% of the 70-lakh target
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