Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the objective of the campaign is not only to plant more trees but also to ensure that they survive. That is why species suited to local conditions are being selected, while special emphasis is being placed on regular watering, protection and monitoring to improve the survival rate of the saplings. She said that making Delhi greener, cleaner and healthier is not just the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of every citizen. According to her, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ has now grown beyond a government programme into a people’s movement. The aim is not merely to plant 70 lakh saplings, but to build a greener and better Delhi for future generations.