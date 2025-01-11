Delhi Election 2025: Full List Of Candidates And Their Constituencies - AAP vs BJP vs Congress

Delhi Polls 2025: The stage is set for the much-awaited Delhi assembly elections for 70 seats. The main contest again this time appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP has been in power for 11 years, the BJP is warming the opposition benches for over two and half decades. On the other hand, Congress is also looking to make its presence felt this time.

The AAP has already released its list of 70 candidates and the party is campaigning aggresively in the polls. Arvind Kejriwal will again contest from the New Delhi seat and the BJP has fielded Saheb Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma against him.

Current CM and Kejriwal's close aide Atishi will contest from the Kalkaji seat from where the BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress gave ticket to Alka Lamba.

Former AAP MLA and now a BJP leadeer, Kapil Mishra, will contest from the Karawal Nagar seat against AAP's Manoj Tyagi and Congress' PK Mishra.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana will contest from the Moti Nagar seat against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel and Congress candidate Rajendra Namdhari.

Full List Of AAP Vs BJP Vs Congress Candidates And Their Constituencies (** To Be Updated As Names Are Announced)

Constituency AAP BJP Congress 1 NARELA Dinesh Bhardwaj Raj Karan Khatri Aruna Kumari 2 BURARI Sanjeev Jha Mangesh Tyagi 3 TIMARPUR Surender Pal Singh Surya Prakash Khatri 4 ADARSH NAGAR Mukesh Goel Raj Kumar Bhatia Shivank Singhal 5 BADLI Ajesh Yadav Deepak Chaudhary Devendra Yadav 6 RITHALA Mohinder Goyal Kulwant Rana Sushant Mishra 7 BAWANA Jai Bhagwan 8 MUNDKA Jasbir Karala Gajendra Daral 9 KIRARI Anil Jha Bajrang Shukla 10 SULTANPUR MAJRA Mukesh Ahlawat Karam Singh Karma Jai Kishan 11 NANGLOI JAT Raghuvinder Shokeen Manoj Kumar Shokeen Rohit Chaudhary 12 MANGOL PURI Rakesh Jatav Raj Kumar Chauhan Hanuman Chauhan 13 ROHINI Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta 14 SHALIMAR BAGH Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta Praveen Jain 15 SHAKUR BASTI Satyendra Jain Karnail Singh Satish Luthra 16 TRI NAGAR Preeti Tomar Tilak Ram Gupta Satendra Sharma 17 WAZIRPUR Rajesh Gupta Ragini Nayak 18 MODEL TOWN Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Ashok Goel 19 SADAR BAZAR Som Dutt Manoj Jindal Anil Bhardwaj 20 CHANDNI CHOWK Punardeep Singh Satish Jain Mudit Agarwal 21 MATIA MAHAL Shoaib Iqbal Deepti Indora Aseem Ahmed Khan 22 BALLIMARAN Imran Hussain Kamal Bagri Haroon Yusuf 23 KAROL BAGH Vishesh Ravi Dushyant Kr Gautam 24 PATEL NAGAR Parvesh Ratan Raaj Kumar Anand 25 MOTI NAGAR Shiv Charan Goel Harish Khurana Rajendra Namdhari 26 MADIPUR Rakhi Bidlan Urmila Gangwal JP Panwar 27 RAJOURI GARDEN Dhanwati Chandela Manjinder Sirsa Dharmpal Chandela 28 HARI NAGAR Raj Kumari Dhillon Shyam Sharma 29 TILAK NAGAR Jarnail Singh Shweta Saini PS Bawa 30 JANAKPURI Pravin Kumar Ashish Sood 31 VIKASPURI Mahinder Yadav Pankaj Singh 32 UTTAM NAGAR Posh Balyan Pawan Sharma Mukesh Sharma 33 DWARKA Vinay Mishra Pradyuman Rajput Adarsh Shastri 34 MATIALA Somesh Shaukeen Sandeep Sehrawat Raghuvinder Shokeen 35 NAJAFGARH Tarun Yadav Neelam Pahalwan 36 BIJWASAN Surendar Bhardwaj Kailash Gahlot Devender Sahrawat 37 PALAM Joginder Solanki Kuldeep Solanki 38 DELHI CANTT Virender Singh Kadian Pradeep Kr Upamanyu 39 RAJINDER NAGAR Durgesh Pathak Umang Bajaj Vineet Yadav 40 NEW DELHI Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma Sandeep Dikshit 41 JANGPURA Manish Sisodia Tarvinder Marwah Farhad Suri 42 KASTURBA NAGAR Ramesh Pehalwan Neeraj Basoya Abhishek Dutt 43 MALVIYA NAGAR Somnath Bharti Satish Upadhyay Jitendra Kr Kochar 44 R K PURAM Pramila Tokas Anil Kumar Sharma 45 MEHRAULI Mahendra Chaudhary Gajainder Yadav Pushpa Singh 46 CHHATARPUR Brahma Singh Tanwar Kartar Singh Tanwar Rajinder Tanwar 47 DEOLI Prem Kr Chauhan Rajesh Chaouhan 48 AMBEDKAR NAGAR Ajay Dutt Khushiram Chunar Jay Prakash 49 SANGAM VIHAR Dinesh Mohaniya Harsh Chaudhary 50 GREATER KAILASH Saurabh Bhardwaj Garvit Singhvi 51 KALKAJI Atishi Ramesh Bidhuri Alka Lamba 52 TUGHLAKABAD Sahi Ram Rohtas Bidhuri 53 BADARPUR Ram Singh Netaji Narayan Dutt Sharma 54 OKHLA Amanatullah Khan Manish Chaudhary 55 TRILOKPURI Anjana Parcha Amardeep 56 KONDLI Kuldeep Kumar Priyanka Gautam Akshay Kumar 57 PATPARGANJ Avadh Ojha Ravinder Singh Negi Anil Kumar 58 LAXMI NAGAR BB Tyagi Abhay Verma Sumit Sharma 59 VISHWAS NAGAR Deepak Singhla Om Prakash Sharma 60 KRISHNA NAGAR Vikas Bagga Dr. Anil Goyal Gurcharan Singh 61 GANDHI NAGAR Naveen Choudhary Arvinder Singh Lovely 62 SHAHDARA Jitendra Singh Shunty 63 SEEMA PURI Veer Singh Dhingan Rajesh Lilothia 64 ROHTAS NAGAR Sarita Singh Jitender Mahajan 65 SEELAMPUR Zubair Chaudhary Anil Gaur Abdul Rehman 66 GHONDA Gaurav Sharma Ajay Mahawar 67 BABARPUR Gopal Rai Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan 68 GOKALPUR Surendra Kumar Pramod Kumar Jayant 69 MUSTAFABAD Adil Ahmad Khan Ali Mahndi 70 KARAWAL NAGAR Manoj Tyagi Kapil Mishra Dr PK Mishra

Delhi will vote in single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.