Delhi Election 2025: Full List Of Candidates And Their Constituencies - AAP vs BJP vs Congress
Delhi Election Candidate List: The main contest again this time appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP has been in power for 11 years, the BJP is warming the opposition benches for over two and half decades.
Trending Photos
Delhi Polls 2025: The stage is set for the much-awaited Delhi assembly elections for 70 seats. The main contest again this time appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP has been in power for 11 years, the BJP is warming the opposition benches for over two and half decades. On the other hand, Congress is also looking to make its presence felt this time.
The AAP has already released its list of 70 candidates and the party is campaigning aggresively in the polls. Arvind Kejriwal will again contest from the New Delhi seat and the BJP has fielded Saheb Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma against him.
Current CM and Kejriwal's close aide Atishi will contest from the Kalkaji seat from where the BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress gave ticket to Alka Lamba.
Former AAP MLA and now a BJP leadeer, Kapil Mishra, will contest from the Karawal Nagar seat against AAP's Manoj Tyagi and Congress' PK Mishra.
Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana will contest from the Moti Nagar seat against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel and Congress candidate Rajendra Namdhari.
Full List Of AAP Vs BJP Vs Congress Candidates And Their Constituencies (** To Be Updated As Names Are Announced)
|
Constituency
|
AAP
|
BJP
|
Congress
|
1
|
NARELA
|
Dinesh Bhardwaj
|
Raj Karan Khatri
|
Aruna Kumari
|
2
|
BURARI
|
Sanjeev Jha
|
Mangesh Tyagi
|
3
|
TIMARPUR
|
Surender Pal Singh
|
Surya Prakash Khatri
|
4
|
ADARSH NAGAR
|
Mukesh Goel
|
Raj Kumar Bhatia
|
Shivank Singhal
|
5
|
BADLI
|
Ajesh Yadav
|
Deepak Chaudhary
|
Devendra Yadav
|
6
|
RITHALA
|
Mohinder Goyal
|
Kulwant Rana
|
Sushant Mishra
|
7
|
BAWANA
|
Jai Bhagwan
|
8
|
MUNDKA
|
Jasbir Karala
|
Gajendra Daral
|
9
|
KIRARI
|
Anil Jha
|
Bajrang Shukla
|
10
|
SULTANPUR MAJRA
|
Mukesh Ahlawat
|
Karam Singh Karma
|
Jai Kishan
|
11
|
NANGLOI JAT
|
Raghuvinder Shokeen
|
Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|
Rohit Chaudhary
|
12
|
MANGOL PURI
|
Rakesh Jatav
|
Raj Kumar Chauhan
|
Hanuman Chauhan
|
13
|
ROHINI
|
Pradeep Mittal
|
Vijender Gupta
|
14
|
SHALIMAR BAGH
|
Bandana Kumari
|
Rekha Gupta
|
Praveen Jain
|
15
|
SHAKUR BASTI
|
Satyendra Jain
|
Karnail Singh
|
Satish Luthra
|
16
|
TRI NAGAR
|
Preeti Tomar
|
Tilak Ram Gupta
|
Satendra Sharma
|
17
|
WAZIRPUR
|
Rajesh Gupta
|
Ragini Nayak
|
18
|
MODEL TOWN
|
Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|
Ashok Goel
|
19
|
SADAR BAZAR
|
Som Dutt
|
Manoj Jindal
|
Anil Bhardwaj
|
20
|
CHANDNI CHOWK
|
Punardeep Singh
|
Satish Jain
|
Mudit Agarwal
|
21
|
MATIA MAHAL
|
Shoaib Iqbal
|
Deepti Indora
|
Aseem Ahmed Khan
|
22
|
BALLIMARAN
|
Imran Hussain
|
Kamal Bagri
|
Haroon Yusuf
|
23
|
KAROL BAGH
|
Vishesh Ravi
|
Dushyant Kr Gautam
|
24
|
PATEL NAGAR
|
Parvesh Ratan
|
Raaj Kumar Anand
|
25
|
MOTI NAGAR
|
Shiv Charan Goel
|
Harish Khurana
|
Rajendra Namdhari
|
26
|
MADIPUR
|
Rakhi Bidlan
|
Urmila Gangwal
|
JP Panwar
|
27
|
RAJOURI GARDEN
|
Dhanwati Chandela
|
Manjinder Sirsa
|
Dharmpal Chandela
|
28
|
HARI NAGAR
|
Raj Kumari Dhillon
|
Shyam Sharma
|
29
|
TILAK NAGAR
|
Jarnail Singh
|
Shweta Saini
|
PS Bawa
|
30
|
JANAKPURI
|
Pravin Kumar
|
Ashish Sood
|
31
|
VIKASPURI
|
Mahinder Yadav
|
Pankaj Singh
|
32
|
UTTAM NAGAR
|
Posh Balyan
|
Pawan Sharma
|
Mukesh Sharma
|
33
|
DWARKA
|
Vinay Mishra
|
Pradyuman Rajput
|
Adarsh Shastri
|
34
|
MATIALA
|
Somesh Shaukeen
|
Sandeep Sehrawat
|
Raghuvinder Shokeen
|
35
|
NAJAFGARH
|
Tarun Yadav
|
Neelam Pahalwan
|
36
|
BIJWASAN
|
Surendar Bhardwaj
|
Kailash Gahlot
|
Devender Sahrawat
|
37
|
PALAM
|
Joginder Solanki
|
Kuldeep Solanki
|
38
|
DELHI CANTT
|
Virender Singh Kadian
|
Pradeep Kr Upamanyu
|
39
|
RAJINDER NAGAR
|
Durgesh Pathak
|
Umang Bajaj
|
Vineet Yadav
|
40
|
NEW DELHI
|
Arvind Kejriwal
|
Parvesh Verma
|
Sandeep Dikshit
|
41
|
JANGPURA
|
Manish Sisodia
|
Tarvinder Marwah
|
Farhad Suri
|
42
|
KASTURBA NAGAR
|
Ramesh Pehalwan
|
Neeraj Basoya
|
Abhishek Dutt
|
43
|
MALVIYA NAGAR
|
Somnath Bharti
|
Satish Upadhyay
|
Jitendra Kr Kochar
|
44
|
R K PURAM
|
Pramila Tokas
|
Anil Kumar Sharma
|
45
|
MEHRAULI
|
Mahendra Chaudhary
|
Gajainder Yadav
|
Pushpa Singh
|
46
|
CHHATARPUR
|
Brahma Singh Tanwar
|
Kartar Singh Tanwar
|
Rajinder Tanwar
|
47
|
DEOLI
|
Prem Kr Chauhan
|
Rajesh Chaouhan
|
48
|
AMBEDKAR NAGAR
|
Ajay Dutt
|
Khushiram Chunar
|
Jay Prakash
|
49
|
SANGAM VIHAR
|
Dinesh Mohaniya
|
Harsh Chaudhary
|
50
|
GREATER KAILASH
|
Saurabh Bhardwaj
|
Garvit Singhvi
|
51
|
KALKAJI
|
Atishi
|
Ramesh Bidhuri
|
Alka Lamba
|
52
|
TUGHLAKABAD
|
Sahi Ram
|
Rohtas Bidhuri
|
53
|
BADARPUR
|
Ram Singh Netaji
|
Narayan Dutt Sharma
|
54
|
OKHLA
|
Amanatullah Khan
|
Manish Chaudhary
|
55
|
TRILOKPURI
|
Anjana Parcha
|
Amardeep
|
56
|
KONDLI
|
Kuldeep Kumar
|
Priyanka Gautam
|
Akshay Kumar
|
57
|
PATPARGANJ
|
Avadh Ojha
|
Ravinder Singh Negi
|
Anil Kumar
|
58
|
LAXMI NAGAR
|
BB Tyagi
|
Abhay Verma
|
Sumit Sharma
|
59
|
VISHWAS NAGAR
|
Deepak Singhla
|
Om Prakash Sharma
|
60
|
KRISHNA NAGAR
|
Vikas Bagga
|
Dr. Anil Goyal
|
Gurcharan Singh
|
61
|
GANDHI NAGAR
|
Naveen Choudhary
|
Arvinder Singh Lovely
|
62
|
SHAHDARA
|
Jitendra Singh Shunty
|
63
|
SEEMA PURI
|
Veer Singh Dhingan
|
Rajesh Lilothia
|
64
|
ROHTAS NAGAR
|
Sarita Singh
|
Jitender Mahajan
|
65
|
SEELAMPUR
|
Zubair Chaudhary
|
Anil Gaur
|
Abdul Rehman
|
66
|
GHONDA
|
Gaurav Sharma
|
Ajay Mahawar
|
67
|
BABARPUR
|
Gopal Rai
|
Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
|
68
|
GOKALPUR
|
Surendra Kumar
|
Pramod Kumar Jayant
|
69
|
MUSTAFABAD
|
Adil Ahmad Khan
|
Ali Mahndi
|
70
|
KARAWAL NAGAR
|
Manoj Tyagi
|
Kapil Mishra
|
Dr PK Mishra
Delhi will vote in single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv