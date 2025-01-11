Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842551https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-election-2025-full-list-of-candidates-and-their-constituencies-aap-vs-bjp-vs-congress-2842551.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Delhi Election 2025: Full List Of Candidates And Their Constituencies - AAP vs BJP vs Congress

Delhi Election Candidate List: The main contest again this time appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP has been in power for 11 years, the BJP is warming the opposition benches for over two and half decades. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Election 2025: Full List Of Candidates And Their Constituencies - AAP vs BJP vs Congress

Delhi Polls 2025: The stage is set for the much-awaited Delhi assembly elections for 70 seats. The main contest again this time appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP has been in power for 11 years, the BJP is warming the opposition benches for over two and half decades. On the other hand, Congress is also looking to make its presence felt this time.

The AAP has already released its list of 70 candidates and the party is campaigning aggresively in the polls. Arvind Kejriwal will again contest from the New Delhi seat and the BJP has fielded Saheb Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma against him.

Current CM and Kejriwal's close aide Atishi will contest from the Kalkaji seat from where the BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress gave ticket to Alka Lamba. 

Former AAP MLA and now a BJP leadeer, Kapil Mishra, will contest from the Karawal Nagar seat against AAP's Manoj Tyagi and Congress' PK Mishra.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana will contest from the Moti Nagar seat against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel and Congress candidate Rajendra Namdhari.

Full List Of AAP Vs BJP Vs Congress Candidates And Their Constituencies (** To Be Updated As Names Are Announced)

 

Constituency

AAP

BJP

Congress

1

NARELA

Dinesh Bhardwaj

Raj Karan Khatri

Aruna Kumari

2

BURARI

Sanjeev Jha

 

Mangesh Tyagi

3

TIMARPUR

Surender Pal Singh

Surya Prakash Khatri

 

4

ADARSH NAGAR

Mukesh Goel

Raj Kumar Bhatia

Shivank Singhal

5

BADLI

Ajesh Yadav

Deepak Chaudhary

Devendra Yadav

6

RITHALA

Mohinder Goyal

Kulwant Rana

Sushant Mishra

7

BAWANA

Jai Bhagwan

   

8

MUNDKA

Jasbir Karala

Gajendra Daral

 

9

KIRARI

Anil Jha

Bajrang Shukla

 

10

SULTANPUR MAJRA

Mukesh Ahlawat

Karam Singh Karma

Jai Kishan

11

NANGLOI JAT

Raghuvinder Shokeen

Manoj Kumar Shokeen

Rohit Chaudhary

12

MANGOL PURI

Rakesh Jatav

Raj Kumar Chauhan

Hanuman Chauhan

13

ROHINI

Pradeep Mittal

Vijender Gupta

 

14

SHALIMAR BAGH

Bandana Kumari

Rekha Gupta

Praveen Jain

15

SHAKUR BASTI

Satyendra Jain

Karnail Singh

Satish Luthra

16

TRI NAGAR

Preeti Tomar

Tilak Ram Gupta

Satendra Sharma

17

WAZIRPUR

Rajesh Gupta

 

Ragini Nayak

18

MODEL TOWN

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Ashok Goel

 

19

SADAR BAZAR

Som Dutt

Manoj Jindal

Anil Bhardwaj

20

CHANDNI CHOWK

Punardeep Singh

Satish Jain

Mudit Agarwal

21

MATIA MAHAL

Shoaib Iqbal

Deepti Indora

Aseem Ahmed Khan

22

BALLIMARAN

Imran Hussain

Kamal Bagri

Haroon Yusuf

23

KAROL BAGH

Vishesh Ravi

Dushyant Kr Gautam

 

24

PATEL NAGAR

Parvesh Ratan

Raaj Kumar Anand

 

25

MOTI NAGAR

Shiv Charan Goel

Harish Khurana

Rajendra Namdhari

26

MADIPUR

Rakhi Bidlan

Urmila Gangwal

JP Panwar

27

RAJOURI GARDEN

Dhanwati Chandela

Manjinder Sirsa

Dharmpal Chandela

28

HARI NAGAR

Raj Kumari Dhillon

Shyam Sharma

 

29

TILAK NAGAR

Jarnail Singh

Shweta Saini

PS Bawa

30

JANAKPURI

Pravin Kumar

Ashish Sood

 

31

VIKASPURI

Mahinder Yadav

Pankaj Singh

 

32

UTTAM NAGAR

Posh Balyan

Pawan Sharma

Mukesh Sharma

33

DWARKA

Vinay Mishra

Pradyuman Rajput

Adarsh Shastri

34

MATIALA

Somesh Shaukeen

Sandeep Sehrawat

Raghuvinder Shokeen

35

NAJAFGARH

Tarun Yadav

Neelam Pahalwan

 

36

BIJWASAN

Surendar Bhardwaj

Kailash Gahlot

Devender Sahrawat

37

PALAM

Joginder Solanki

Kuldeep Solanki

 

38

DELHI CANTT

Virender Singh Kadian

 

Pradeep Kr Upamanyu

39

RAJINDER NAGAR

Durgesh Pathak

Umang Bajaj

Vineet Yadav

40

NEW DELHI

Arvind Kejriwal

Parvesh Verma

Sandeep Dikshit

41

JANGPURA

Manish Sisodia

Tarvinder Marwah

Farhad Suri

42

KASTURBA NAGAR

Ramesh Pehalwan

Neeraj Basoya

Abhishek Dutt

43

MALVIYA NAGAR

Somnath Bharti

Satish Upadhyay

Jitendra Kr Kochar

44

R K PURAM

Pramila Tokas

Anil Kumar Sharma

 

45

MEHRAULI

Mahendra Chaudhary

Gajainder Yadav

Pushpa Singh

46

CHHATARPUR

Brahma Singh Tanwar

Kartar Singh Tanwar

Rajinder Tanwar

47

DEOLI

Prem Kr Chauhan

 

Rajesh Chaouhan

48

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Ajay Dutt

Khushiram Chunar

Jay Prakash

49

SANGAM VIHAR

Dinesh Mohaniya

 

Harsh Chaudhary

50

GREATER KAILASH

Saurabh Bhardwaj

 

Garvit Singhvi

51

KALKAJI

Atishi

Ramesh Bidhuri

Alka Lamba

52

TUGHLAKABAD

Sahi Ram

Rohtas Bidhuri

 

53

BADARPUR

Ram Singh Netaji

Narayan Dutt Sharma

 

54

OKHLA

Amanatullah Khan

Manish Chaudhary

 

55

TRILOKPURI

Anjana Parcha

 

Amardeep

56

KONDLI

Kuldeep Kumar

Priyanka Gautam

Akshay Kumar

57

PATPARGANJ

Avadh Ojha

Ravinder Singh Negi

Anil Kumar

58

LAXMI NAGAR

BB Tyagi

Abhay Verma

Sumit Sharma

59

VISHWAS NAGAR

Deepak Singhla

Om Prakash Sharma

 

60

KRISHNA NAGAR

Vikas Bagga

Dr. Anil Goyal

Gurcharan Singh

61

GANDHI NAGAR

Naveen Choudhary

Arvinder Singh Lovely

 

62

SHAHDARA

Jitendra Singh Shunty

   

63

SEEMA PURI

Veer Singh Dhingan

 

Rajesh Lilothia

64

ROHTAS NAGAR

Sarita Singh

Jitender Mahajan

 

65

SEELAMPUR

Zubair Chaudhary

Anil Gaur

Abdul Rehman

66

GHONDA

Gaurav Sharma

Ajay Mahawar

 

67

BABARPUR

Gopal Rai

 

Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan

68

GOKALPUR

Surendra Kumar

 

Pramod Kumar Jayant

69

MUSTAFABAD

Adil Ahmad Khan

 

Ali Mahndi

70

KARAWAL NAGAR

Manoj Tyagi

Kapil Mishra

Dr PK Mishra

Delhi will vote in single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK