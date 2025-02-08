Delhi Election Result 2025: How Did BJP Fare In Seats Campaigned By Yogi Adityanath?

Delhi Assembly Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form a government in the national capital after a drought of over 26 years after decimating the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ending its 10-year rule in the capital.

In the election campaign, the BJP deployed its firebrand leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, to woo voters in Delhi ahead of the much-anticipated polls.

Out of the list of campaigners, one key leader who is believed to have made a significant difference in the poll results was Yogi Adityanath, who also campaigned for the saffron party in assembly polls held last year, including Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Following the saffron party’s thumping wins in the Haryana and Maharashtra polls, Adityanath also campaigned vigorously in the national capital. The energetic poll rallies spanned approximately 14 assembly constituencies, 11 of which saw BJP victories.

In Delhi, the UP CM held rallies in various key areas: Mangolpuri, Shiv Vihar of JJ Colony, Buddha Nagar of Indrapuri, Kirari, Karol Bagh, Janakpuri Assembly, Ghonda, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Bijwasan, Palam, Rajendra Nagar, Patparganj, Sultanpur, and Devnagar. During these rallies, he raked up a bunch of issues, including the cleaning of Yamuna and the liquor policy case, to corner the Aam Aadmi Party.

Yogi Adityanath’s Strike Rate

Out of the 14 seats that UP CM Adityanath campaigned in, the saffron party bagged wins in 11 of them and faced defeat in three. The strike rate comes out to around 80%, which is a testament to his impact in other states along with UP.

The seats won by the BJP are Sangam Vihar, Janakpuri, Ghonda, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Bijwasan, Palam, Rajendra Nagar, Patparganj, and Mangolpuri. The three seats where the BJP leader failed to create an impact were Sultanpur, Kirari, and Karol Bagh assembly seats.

The saffron party candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan won the Mangolpuri Assembly seat. In Sangam Vihar, BJP’s Chandan Kumar Chaudhary secured victory. The saffron party also bagged key wins in other constituencies: Ashish Sood won in Janakpuri, Ajay Mahawar in Ghonda, and Sanjay Goyal in Shahdara.

BJP’s Pawan Sharma won the Uttam Nagar seat, while Pradyuman Rajput emerged victorious in Dwarka. Kailash Gehlot, who switched from the AAP to the BJP, won the Bijwasan seat.

In Palam, BJP candidate Kuldeep Solanki won, and Umang Bajaj triumphed in Rajendra Nagar. Additionally, Ravindra Singh Negi, representing the BJP, won the Patparganj assembly seat. The BJP secured a thumping win in Delhi, bagging 48 seats in the 70-member House, with the ruling AAP falling well short with just 22 seats.