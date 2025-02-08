Advertisement
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Delhi Election Result: AAP's Shocking Defeat, Congress' Zero Hat-Trick, Spark Meme Fest On Internet

BJP wins 48 seats in Delhi elections; AAP secures 22, and Congress fails to win. Internet users mock Kejriwal and Congress through viral memes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly elections, securing 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 22 seats, and Congress remained without a seat. Following the announcement of the results by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the trends sparked a meme frenzy on social media, with internet users taking jabs at Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Congress.

A hilarious meme shows Delhi's Former CM Arvind Kejriwal in the boxing ring in which he is defeated by PM Modi. The video goes viral on social media and attracts people's attention.

Another meme humorously features Congress leader Rahul Gandhi checking the number of zeros, poking fun at the party for failing to secure even a single seat.

This meme shows Delhi voters hyping up BJP, while AAP struggles to stay afloat and Congress remains submerged underwater.

Another meme shows Kejriwal claiming, "Desh mein Modi ki koi hawa nahin hai!" (There is no Modi wave in the country). In response, PM Modi humorously suggests that Kejriwal remove his muffler and feel the air.

 

The single-phase Delhi Assembly elections took place on February 5, and the votes are currently being counted. Today's results will decide whether Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term in power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a successful comeback.

