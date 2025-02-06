Delhi Election Results 2025: Check ECI Vote Counting Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Delhi Election Results 2025: Voting for the Delhi assembly elections concluded on February 5 peacefully barring some allegations from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP. The polling for Delhi Assembly election recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.54%, according to ECI’s Voter Turnout application. This is around two percent less compared to the 2020 assembly polls.

Exit Poll Results Delhi 2025

With the exit poll results predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, some gave edge to the BJP while some favoured the AAP. The Congress is expected to score a zero once again but might double its vote share from the previous election. As per Zee News' AI exit poll, the BJP is likely to get 31-36 seats while the AAP may get 33-38 seats and Congress 0-2 seats.

Delhi Election Result Vote Counting Date, Time

The counting of votes for all the 70 legislative assembly seats will be held on February 8 from 8AM onwards. The postal ballots will be counted first and then EVMs will be opened.

Delhi Election Results: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming?

If you are eagerly waiting for the Delhi assembly election results, then you just need to turn on your TV and switch to Zee News channel where we will be bringing you seat-wise update for all the 70 constituencies. You can alternatively also visit our website zeenews.india.com where you can get the live update coverage for all seats in real-time.

When To Expect Final Results For Delhi Elections?

While the counting of votes will start at 8am, the final results are likely to be out by 6pm, if the counting goes on as planned. However, the final trends/results would be clear by 1pm as the Election Commission of India will start sharing results after the completion of round-wise countings.