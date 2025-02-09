Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856274https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-election-results-2025-full-and-final-list-of-bjp-mlas-their-constituencies-probable-ministers-2856274.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Delhi Election Results 2025: Full And Final List Of BJP MLAs, Their Constituencies, Probable Ministers

Delhi Election Result 2025: The BJP has not secured a decisive victory in the Delhi polls but it also unseated key AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Election Results 2025: Full And Final List Of BJP MLAs, Their Constituencies, Probable Ministers

Delhi Elections Result 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on Saturday when the votes were counted for the Delhi assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 48 out of the total 70 seats, ending its 27-year-long exile and throwing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) out of power from its home state. The AAP managed to win 22 seats, in the fourth assembly election it fought in Delhi since its inception in 2013. 

The AAP had secured a landslide victory in 2015 winning 67 seats and in 2020 when it won 62 seats. While the BJP remained its main challenger in the national capital, the Congress was eliminated from the assembly in the last three assembly polls as the grand old party scored a duck for a third consecutive time.

The BJP has not secured a decisive victory in the Delhi polls but it also unseated key AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

With the BJP storming to power in Delhi, there have been speculations about possible Chief Minister face and Parvesh Verma has been among the front-runners. Verma, on the other hand, maintained that it's up to the party to decide who will be the CM. However, Verma went to meet Amit Shah soon after the poll results, thus setting the rumour mills running.

While Verma's name is doing rounds for the CM post, there are several prominent BJP leaders who are in the race for ministerial positions. These names include Vijender Gupta, Harish Khurana, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kailash Gahlot, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Roy, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Mohan Singh Bisht and Kapil Mishra. However, the BJP is likely to keep in mind the different votes bank while allocating the portfolios and thus, there may be some surprise picks as well especially to appease the Purvanchalis.

While the BJP is known for picking up a dark horse and surprising everyone with its decision, these are four women MLAs and one of them may get a ministerial post in the Delhi cabinet: Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma, Neelam Pahlwan and Sikha Roy.

Here is the final list of Delhi BJP MLAs who emerged victorious in the assembly polls:

No.

Constituency

Candidate Name

1

Narela (1)

Raj Karan Khatri

2

Timarpur (3)

Surya Prakash Khatri

3

Adarsh Nagar (4)

Raj Kumar Bhatia

4

Badli (5)

Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy

5

Rithala (6)

Kulwant Rana

6

Bawana (7)

Ravinder Indraj Singh

7

Mundka (8)

Gajender Drall

8

Nangloi Jat (11)

Manoj Kumar Shokeen

9

Mangol Puri (12)

Raj Kumar Chauhan

10

Rohini (13)

Vijender Gupta

11

Shalimar Bagh (14)

Rekha Gupta

12

Shakur Basti (15)

Karnail Singh

13

Tri Nagar (16)

Tilak Ram Gupta

14

Wazirpur (17)

Poonam Sharma

15

Model Town (18)

Ashok Goel

16

Moti Nagar (25)

Harish Khurana

17

Madipur (26)

Kailash Gangwal

18

Rajouri Garden (27)

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

19

Hari Nagar (28)

Shyam Sharma

20

Janakpuri (30)

Ashish Sood

21

Vikaspuri (31)

Pankaj Kumar Singh

22

Uttam Nagar (32)

Pawan Sharma

23

Dwarka (33)

Parduymn Singh Rajput

24

Matiala (34)

Sandeep Sehrawat

25

Najafgarh (35)

Neelam Pahalwan

26

Bijwasan (36)

Kailash Gahlot

27

Palam (37)

Kuldeep Solanki

28

Rajinder Nagar (39)

Umang Bajaj

29

New Delhi (40)

Parvesh Sahib Singh

30

Jangpura (41)

Tarvinder Singh Marwah

31

Kasturba Nagar (42)

Neeraj Basoya

32

Malviya Nagar (43)

Satish Upadhyay

33

R. K. Puram (44)

Anil Kumar Sharma

34

Mehrauli (45)

Gajender Singh Yadav

35

Chhatarpur (46)

Kartar Singh Tanwar

36

Sangam Vihar (49)

Chandan Kumar Choudhary

37

Greater Kailash (50)

Shikha Roy

38

Trilokpuri (55)

Ravi Kant

39

Patparganj (57)

Ravinder Singh Negi

40

Laxmi Nagar (58)

Abhay Verma

41

Vishwas Nagar (59)

Om Prakash Sharma

42

Krishna Nagar (60)

Dr Anil Goyal

43

Gandhi Nagar(61)

Arvinder Singh Lovely

44

Shahdara(62)

Sanjay Goyal

45

Rohtas Nagar(64)

Jitender Mahajan

46

Ghonda(66)

Ajay Mahawar

47

Mustafabad(69)

Mohan Singh Bisht

48

Karawal Nagar(70)

Kapil Mishra

The BJP is yet to officially announce a date for the swearing-in ceremony, an event that will be keenly watched. Before that, there will be a BJP legislature party meeting in which the MLAs will select their leader who will become the Chief Minister.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?