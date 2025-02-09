Delhi Election Results 2025: Full And Final List Of BJP MLAs, Their Constituencies, Probable Ministers

Delhi Elections Result 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on Saturday when the votes were counted for the Delhi assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 48 out of the total 70 seats, ending its 27-year-long exile and throwing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) out of power from its home state. The AAP managed to win 22 seats, in the fourth assembly election it fought in Delhi since its inception in 2013.

The AAP had secured a landslide victory in 2015 winning 67 seats and in 2020 when it won 62 seats. While the BJP remained its main challenger in the national capital, the Congress was eliminated from the assembly in the last three assembly polls as the grand old party scored a duck for a third consecutive time.

The BJP has not secured a decisive victory in the Delhi polls but it also unseated key AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

With the BJP storming to power in Delhi, there have been speculations about possible Chief Minister face and Parvesh Verma has been among the front-runners. Verma, on the other hand, maintained that it's up to the party to decide who will be the CM. However, Verma went to meet Amit Shah soon after the poll results, thus setting the rumour mills running.

While Verma's name is doing rounds for the CM post, there are several prominent BJP leaders who are in the race for ministerial positions. These names include Vijender Gupta, Harish Khurana, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kailash Gahlot, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Roy, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Mohan Singh Bisht and Kapil Mishra. However, the BJP is likely to keep in mind the different votes bank while allocating the portfolios and thus, there may be some surprise picks as well especially to appease the Purvanchalis.

While the BJP is known for picking up a dark horse and surprising everyone with its decision, these are four women MLAs and one of them may get a ministerial post in the Delhi cabinet: Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma, Neelam Pahlwan and Sikha Roy.

Here is the final list of Delhi BJP MLAs who emerged victorious in the assembly polls:

No. Constituency Candidate Name 1 Narela (1) Raj Karan Khatri 2 Timarpur (3) Surya Prakash Khatri 3 Adarsh Nagar (4) Raj Kumar Bhatia 4 Badli (5) Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy 5 Rithala (6) Kulwant Rana 6 Bawana (7) Ravinder Indraj Singh 7 Mundka (8) Gajender Drall 8 Nangloi Jat (11) Manoj Kumar Shokeen 9 Mangol Puri (12) Raj Kumar Chauhan 10 Rohini (13) Vijender Gupta 11 Shalimar Bagh (14) Rekha Gupta 12 Shakur Basti (15) Karnail Singh 13 Tri Nagar (16) Tilak Ram Gupta 14 Wazirpur (17) Poonam Sharma 15 Model Town (18) Ashok Goel 16 Moti Nagar (25) Harish Khurana 17 Madipur (26) Kailash Gangwal 18 Rajouri Garden (27) Manjinder Singh Sirsa 19 Hari Nagar (28) Shyam Sharma 20 Janakpuri (30) Ashish Sood 21 Vikaspuri (31) Pankaj Kumar Singh 22 Uttam Nagar (32) Pawan Sharma 23 Dwarka (33) Parduymn Singh Rajput 24 Matiala (34) Sandeep Sehrawat 25 Najafgarh (35) Neelam Pahalwan 26 Bijwasan (36) Kailash Gahlot 27 Palam (37) Kuldeep Solanki 28 Rajinder Nagar (39) Umang Bajaj 29 New Delhi (40) Parvesh Sahib Singh 30 Jangpura (41) Tarvinder Singh Marwah 31 Kasturba Nagar (42) Neeraj Basoya 32 Malviya Nagar (43) Satish Upadhyay 33 R. K. Puram (44) Anil Kumar Sharma 34 Mehrauli (45) Gajender Singh Yadav 35 Chhatarpur (46) Kartar Singh Tanwar 36 Sangam Vihar (49) Chandan Kumar Choudhary 37 Greater Kailash (50) Shikha Roy 38 Trilokpuri (55) Ravi Kant 39 Patparganj (57) Ravinder Singh Negi 40 Laxmi Nagar (58) Abhay Verma 41 Vishwas Nagar (59) Om Prakash Sharma 42 Krishna Nagar (60) Dr Anil Goyal 43 Gandhi Nagar(61) Arvinder Singh Lovely 44 Shahdara(62) Sanjay Goyal 45 Rohtas Nagar(64) Jitender Mahajan 46 Ghonda(66) Ajay Mahawar 47 Mustafabad(69) Mohan Singh Bisht 48 Karawal Nagar(70) Kapil Mishra

The BJP is yet to officially announce a date for the swearing-in ceremony, an event that will be keenly watched. Before that, there will be a BJP legislature party meeting in which the MLAs will select their leader who will become the Chief Minister.