Delhi Election Results 2025: Full And Final List Of BJP MLAs, Their Constituencies, Probable Ministers
Delhi Election Result 2025: The BJP has not secured a decisive victory in the Delhi polls but it also unseated key AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.
Trending Photos
Delhi Elections Result 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on Saturday when the votes were counted for the Delhi assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 48 out of the total 70 seats, ending its 27-year-long exile and throwing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) out of power from its home state. The AAP managed to win 22 seats, in the fourth assembly election it fought in Delhi since its inception in 2013.
The AAP had secured a landslide victory in 2015 winning 67 seats and in 2020 when it won 62 seats. While the BJP remained its main challenger in the national capital, the Congress was eliminated from the assembly in the last three assembly polls as the grand old party scored a duck for a third consecutive time.
The BJP has not secured a decisive victory in the Delhi polls but it also unseated key AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.
With the BJP storming to power in Delhi, there have been speculations about possible Chief Minister face and Parvesh Verma has been among the front-runners. Verma, on the other hand, maintained that it's up to the party to decide who will be the CM. However, Verma went to meet Amit Shah soon after the poll results, thus setting the rumour mills running.
While Verma's name is doing rounds for the CM post, there are several prominent BJP leaders who are in the race for ministerial positions. These names include Vijender Gupta, Harish Khurana, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kailash Gahlot, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Roy, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Mohan Singh Bisht and Kapil Mishra. However, the BJP is likely to keep in mind the different votes bank while allocating the portfolios and thus, there may be some surprise picks as well especially to appease the Purvanchalis.
While the BJP is known for picking up a dark horse and surprising everyone with its decision, these are four women MLAs and one of them may get a ministerial post in the Delhi cabinet: Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma, Neelam Pahlwan and Sikha Roy.
Here is the final list of Delhi BJP MLAs who emerged victorious in the assembly polls:
|
No.
|
Constituency
|
Candidate Name
|
1
|
Narela (1)
|
Raj Karan Khatri
|
2
|
Timarpur (3)
|
Surya Prakash Khatri
|
3
|
Adarsh Nagar (4)
|
Raj Kumar Bhatia
|
4
|
Badli (5)
|
Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy
|
5
|
Rithala (6)
|
Kulwant Rana
|
6
|
Bawana (7)
|
Ravinder Indraj Singh
|
7
|
Mundka (8)
|
Gajender Drall
|
8
|
Nangloi Jat (11)
|
Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|
9
|
Mangol Puri (12)
|
Raj Kumar Chauhan
|
10
|
Rohini (13)
|
Vijender Gupta
|
11
|
Shalimar Bagh (14)
|
Rekha Gupta
|
12
|
Shakur Basti (15)
|
Karnail Singh
|
13
|
Tri Nagar (16)
|
Tilak Ram Gupta
|
14
|
Wazirpur (17)
|
Poonam Sharma
|
15
|
Model Town (18)
|
Ashok Goel
|
16
|
Moti Nagar (25)
|
Harish Khurana
|
17
|
Madipur (26)
|
Kailash Gangwal
|
18
|
Rajouri Garden (27)
|
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
|
19
|
Hari Nagar (28)
|
Shyam Sharma
|
20
|
Janakpuri (30)
|
Ashish Sood
|
21
|
Vikaspuri (31)
|
Pankaj Kumar Singh
|
22
|
Uttam Nagar (32)
|
Pawan Sharma
|
23
|
Dwarka (33)
|
Parduymn Singh Rajput
|
24
|
Matiala (34)
|
Sandeep Sehrawat
|
25
|
Najafgarh (35)
|
Neelam Pahalwan
|
26
|
Bijwasan (36)
|
Kailash Gahlot
|
27
|
Palam (37)
|
Kuldeep Solanki
|
28
|
Rajinder Nagar (39)
|
Umang Bajaj
|
29
|
New Delhi (40)
|
Parvesh Sahib Singh
|
30
|
Jangpura (41)
|
Tarvinder Singh Marwah
|
31
|
Kasturba Nagar (42)
|
Neeraj Basoya
|
32
|
Malviya Nagar (43)
|
Satish Upadhyay
|
33
|
R. K. Puram (44)
|
Anil Kumar Sharma
|
34
|
Mehrauli (45)
|
Gajender Singh Yadav
|
35
|
Chhatarpur (46)
|
Kartar Singh Tanwar
|
36
|
Sangam Vihar (49)
|
Chandan Kumar Choudhary
|
37
|
Greater Kailash (50)
|
Shikha Roy
|
38
|
Trilokpuri (55)
|
Ravi Kant
|
39
|
Patparganj (57)
|
Ravinder Singh Negi
|
40
|
Laxmi Nagar (58)
|
Abhay Verma
|
41
|
Vishwas Nagar (59)
|
Om Prakash Sharma
|
42
|
Krishna Nagar (60)
|
Dr Anil Goyal
|
43
|
Gandhi Nagar(61)
|
Arvinder Singh Lovely
|
44
|
Shahdara(62)
|
Sanjay Goyal
|
45
|
Rohtas Nagar(64)
|
Jitender Mahajan
|
46
|
Ghonda(66)
|
Ajay Mahawar
|
47
|
Mustafabad(69)
|
Mohan Singh Bisht
|
48
|
Karawal Nagar(70)
|
Kapil Mishra
The BJP is yet to officially announce a date for the swearing-in ceremony, an event that will be keenly watched. Before that, there will be a BJP legislature party meeting in which the MLAs will select their leader who will become the Chief Minister.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv