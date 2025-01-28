Delhi Election Results 2025: When and Where to Watch on ECI? Live Streaming Details Here

As the national capital braces for the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, all eyes are on the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the official announcement of results.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on February 5 2025.

After the completion of polling, counting of votes will take place on February 8, 2025. The Election Commission will likely to begin the process of counting at 8:00 AM on the designated day, and the results will be announced as the votes are counted and trends begin to emerge.

As of January 6, 2025, Delhi has a total of 1.55 crore eligible voters, including 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced that more than 13,000 polling stations will be established across Delhi for the 2025 assembly elections.

Delhi has a total of 70 Assembly constituencies, comprising 58 general seats and 12 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes. The term of the Delhi Assembly will conclude on February 23.

Where to Watch the Delhi Election Results 2025?

The ECI’s official website is the most reliable source for live updates on election results. On the day of the count, the ECI will update the status of the election results on their portal, where you can access detailed trends, constituencies’ results, and final outcomes.

Website: https://eci.gov.in

For those who prefer traditional TV coverage, Zee News will provide round-the-clock live results, interviews, and expert analysis on the election results.