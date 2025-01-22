Advertisement
Delhi Elections 2025: Don’t Have A Voter ID Card? You Can Still Vote If You Have These Documents

As many as 699 candidates are in the fray for the February 5 polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, marking a slight increase from the number of people who fought the elections in 2020.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
With the Delhi Elections 2025 approaching, eligible voters are gearing up to exercise their democratic right. But what happens if you don’t have a voter ID card? The good news is that you can still cast your vote, provided you carry specific documents as approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As many as 699 candidates are in the fray for the February 5 polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, marking a slight increase from the number of people who fought the elections in 2020.

Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

The Election Commission recognizes several identity documents as valid alternatives to a voter ID card. These include:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • PAN Card
  • Ration Card
  • MNREGA Job Card
  • Passbook with a photograph issued by a recognized bank or post office
  • Pension document with a photograph
  • Make sure your name is on the voter list before heading to the polling booth. You can check this online via the Election Commission’s official website.

Importance of Carrying Valid Identification

Having valid identification ensures a smooth voting process. It helps election officials verify your identity and avoid any discrepancies at the polling station. Without these documents, you might be denied the chance to vote, even if your name is on the voter list.

