Delhi Elections Result 2025: Exit Poll Biggies Predict Thumping Win For BJP; AAP In Close Fight

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections result in 2025 is just a day away and will be out on February 8. The political parties are already making their strategies for what if - we win or we lose - scenarios. Some are already blaming the Election Commission and some are blaming the EVMs. While the political slugfest continues, three more exit polls have predicted a one-sided contest favouring the opposition BJP against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

According to multiple exit polls for the Delhi assembly elections (70 seats), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to secure a range of seats between 10 and 34, while the BJP+ alliance is expected to win between 36 and 61 seats. The Congress is predicted to get a negligible number of seats, with estimates ranging from 0 to 3 across different surveys.

The Axis My India exit poll suggests that AAP may win between 15 and 25 seats, while BJP+ could secure 45 to 55 seats, and Congress may get 0 to 1 seat. The Maha Exit Poll by Axis My India reports the vote share percentages for Delhi, with AAP at 42%, BJP+ at 48%, Congress at 7%, and Others at 3%.

The Chanakya Strategies exit poll estimates AAP's seat share at 25-28, BJP+ at 39-44, and Congress at 2-3 seats.

The CNX exit poll predicts that AAP might secure only 10-19 seats, while BJP+ could dominate with 49-61 seats, and Congress may get 0-1 seat.

The DV Research exit poll provides the highest estimate for AAP, predicting 26-34 seats, while BJP+ is expected to win 36-44 seats, and Congress is not projected to win any seats (0-0).

These results indicate a potential BJP+ lead in Delhi, while AAP remains a strong contender in the electoral battle. If the exit poll results come true on Feb 8, it will mark BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years while AAP will have to warm the opposition benches after ruling for a decade.