Delhi Elections: Sandeep Dikshit To File Defamation Cases Against CM Atishi And AAP MP Sanjay Singh

In a press conference on Tuesday, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit announced that he would be filing defamation cases against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. This follows allegations made by the two leaders that Dikshit had received money from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dikshit, who is contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly elections against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, strongly rejected the accusations made by Atishi.

He refuted claims made by the Delhi CM that he had been receiving significant amounts of money from the BJP. Dikshit stated, "5-6 days ago, Delhi CM Atishi said that I am taking a huge amount of money from the BJP... For the last 10-12 years, they have targeted Congress, me, and my family."

He also pointed out how the AAP has been critical of him and his family for years, referring to previous accusations during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the Delhi Chief Minister.

Dikshit recalled that Arvind Kejriwal had once carried around 360 pages of evidence against the previous Congress government, which he had claimed would expose corruption.

Dikshit also raised questions regarding the so-called evidence that Kejriwal had amassed during his earlier days as an activist. According to Dikshit, when Kejriwal became the Chief Minister, BJP's Vijay Kumar Malhotra approached him with a request to hand over the 360 pages of evidence Kejriwal had once showcased. "BJP's Vijay Kumar Malhotra told me that a delegation of BJP met Arvind Kejriwal after he became CM and asked for that evidence," Dikshit said.

Filing Defamation Lawsuits

Dikshit announced that after the press conference, he would file both criminal and civil defamation cases against CM Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh. The Congress leader demanded ₹10 crore in damages.

He stated that half of this amount would be donated—₹5 crore for cleaning the Yamuna and the other ₹5 crore for addressing pollution issues in Delhi. Dikshit emphasized that the defamation charges were in response to the baseless allegations levied against him.

Criticism of Kejriwal’s Welfare Schemes

Dikshit also took the opportunity to criticize Arvind Kejriwal’s government for its delayed welfare schemes, which have been announced ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He questioned why these schemes had not been implemented earlier during Kejriwal's five years in office, particularly given the time lost when Kejriwal was in prison.

"They should answer a simple question: Why are they implementing all this now? Why didn't they do this earlier?... They have been in government for the last 5 years. When he went to prison, he wasted a good 1.5 years," Dikshit said.

He further criticized Kejriwal's governance style, asking, "I want to ask him (Arvind Kejriwal) if he becomes the CM, will he still not be able to sign any files and implement all the schemes he has been promising? He will not be able to distribute even a penny as CM."