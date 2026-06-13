SHOCKING power bill spike in Delhi: Find out exactly how much more you will pay for electricity starting this month

There has been an important change in electricity prices in the nation’s capital. This comes in the form of the introduction of the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC). In a recent decision, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has approved the imposition of PPAC charge for all DISCOMs, including BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL.

In what constituted a groundbreaking policy initiative, this is the first time when PPAC will be reviewed on a monthly basis, as opposed to quarterly revisions in the past. As a result, basic electricity costs in Delhi would rise by 1% to 3.30%, with future power tariffs being reviewed monthly. These increases will translate into an increase in electricity bills issued to customers.

ALSO READ | IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and over 20 states as monsoon advances

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

No additional charges for subsidised consumption, but shock increase for high consumers

This particular tariff revision has taken into account the need to protect low and middle-income domestic users. As per regulations, there will be no additional cost on consumers who qualify under Delhi’s subsidized tariff scheme. Since this tariff is based strictly on the consumption of units, consumers consuming up to 400 units will not feel the pinch of this PPAC hike.

On the other hand, domestic and industrial customers whose consumption per month is above 500 units, along with those falling completely outside the ambit of subsidies, would be directly affected. Domestic and industrial non-subsidized electricity consumers should brace themselves for a rise of between 7% and 18% being levied against their electricity bill.

Discom-wise detailed approved PPAC rates

Although DISCOMs were calling for a significantly higher rate increase, the DERC decided to limit the sanctioned percentage to a much lesser rate. Below is the break-up of PPAC sanctioned at localized rates.

BRPL (South Delhi): 17.94%

BYPL (East Delhi): 17.43%

TPDDL (North and West Delhi): 16.00%

Under the new scheme, the amount left as a deficit after covering the power purchase cost in a particular month will be phased out from the consumer bills gradually over time.

Power purchase adjustment charge: What's this?

This regulatory charge is a common procedure adopted by many countries and is followed in more than 25 Indian states to offset the impact of price fluctuations in fuels and power purchase costs. The price changes are passed to consumers as fluctuations in the cost of power procurement.

Analysts in the industry stated that DISCOMs are required by law to repay their dues to power generating units within stipulated deadlines. Delayed payment of PPAC would cause huge cash flow problems to DISCOMs, which lead to huge generation debt, and then interest is paid back on that debt by the end users. Regular payments ensure there is no burden of interests in future and help the grids remain functional according to judicial orders.

ALSO READ | Delhi rain update: Pre-monsoon showers lash capital, bring massive heatwave relief; waterlogging in Tughlakabad