Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: Close Contest Between AAP, BJP; Check Favourite CM Face

Delhi Elections Exit Poll Result 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections for all 70 seats concluded on Wednesday with around 60% voting. As voting wrapped up, exit poll results have started poured in, hinting at a tight battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the Zee News-ICPL AI exit poll with anchor ZEENIA, AAP is projected to win 33 to 38 seats, while BJP is expected to secure 31 to 36 seats. Congress continues to struggle, with predictions ranging between 0 to 2 seats. The Congress is likely to play a spoilsport for AAP by regaining its lost vote share.

Preferred CM Choice

The ZEENIA survey revealed that 50% of respondents preferred Arvind Kejriwal as their top choice for Chief Minister, followed by BJP's Parvesh Verma (30%), and Congress' Sandeep Dixit (20%).

Manifestos Popularity

In the Zee News-ICPL exit poll, AAP's manifesto received the highest approval, with 50% of voters favoring it, followed by BJP at 30%, and Congress at 10%. Women’s welfare and healthcare were key themes in all parties' manifestos.

Impact Of Key Controversies

Yamuna Pollution Allegations: 60% of respondents believe that Kejriwal’s Yamuna poisoning allegations will actually benefit BJP, while 40% think it will work in AAP’s favor.

Liquor Scam Case: 55% of people believe it will negatively impact AAP’s chances, whereas 45% feel it won’t have any effect.

Union Budget Tax Relief

65% of voters believe that the income tax relief announced by the NDA government will help BJP, while 35% think it will have no impact. The Union Budget had waived income tax for individuals earning up to ?12 lakh per year.

Past Trends vs. 2025 Exit Polls

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls had predicted AAP winning 55-60 seats, while BJP was estimated to get 10-15. The actual results saw AAP securing 62 seats and BJP 8. In 2015, exit polls forecasted AAP 35-45, BJP 20-30, but the actual results were a landslide victory for AAP with 67 seats, while BJP managed only 3.