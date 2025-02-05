Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Show BJP To Derail AAP Express; May Return To Power After 26 Years

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: Several exit polls released on Wednesday indicated a likely victory for the BJP over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Congress remained stagnant with no significant gains compared to the last elections. Out of 10 exit polls, two projected a win for AAP, while as many suggested a tight contest, with the BJP holding an advantage. Overall, six exit polls favoured the BJP, signalling a potential shift in power in the national capital.

If the exit polls hold true, the BJP will return to power in Delhi after 26 years. The saffron party has been warming opposition benches since 1998. While the Congress ruled the state between 1998 and 2013, the AAP has been in power thereafter.

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: Check Poll Of Polls Details

Exit Polls With Close Contest

The Zee News-ICPL exit poll projects AAP winning 33 to 38 seats, BJP securing 31 to 36 seats, and Congress getting 0 to 2 seats.

Matrize predicts AAP will secure 32 to 37 seats, BJP will win 35 to 40 seats, and Congress will get 0 to 1 seat.

Source AAP BJP Congress Zee News - ICPL 33-38 31-36 00-02 Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 02-03 P-Marq Exit Poll 21-31 39-49 00-01 Times Now - JVC 22-31 39-45 00-02 People's Insight 25-29 40-44 00-02 Matrize 32-37 35-40 00-01 Peoples Pulse 10-19 51-60 00-00 WeePreside 46-52 18-23 00-01 Mind Brink 44-49 21-25 00-01 Poll Dairy 18-25 42-50 00-02

Exit Polls With Lead To BJP

According to Chanakya Strategies, AAP is expected to win 25 to 28 seats, BJP may secure 39 to 44 seats, while Congress could get 2 to 3 seats.

The P-Marq exit poll predicts that AAP will get 21 to 31 seats, BJP will win 39 to 49 seats, and Congress may secure 0 to 1 seat.

As per Times Now-JVC, AAP is projected to win 22 to 31 seats, BJP is expected to secure 39 to 45 seats, and Congress may get 0 to 2 seats.

The People’s Insight survey estimates AAP will win 25 to 29 seats, BJP could secure 40 to 44 seats, while Congress may get 0 to 2 seats.

The Peoples Pulse poll suggests AAP could get 10 to 19 seats, BJP may secure a strong 51 to 60 seats, while Congress is unlikely to win any seats.

The Poll Dairy survey predicts AAP securing 18 to 25 seats, BJP winning 42 to 50 seats, and Congress getting 0 to 2 seats.

Exit Polls With Lead To AAP

According to WeePreside, AAP is projected to win 46 to 52 seats, BJP will secure 18 to 23 seats, and Congress may get 0 to 1 seat.

The Mind Brink exit poll estimates AAP will win 44 to 49 seats, BJP will get 21 to 25 seats, while Congress may secure 0 to 1 seat.

The counting of votes will be held on February 8. The Delhi assembly's tenure ends on February 23.