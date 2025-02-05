Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Will Muslim-Dominated Seats Be The Decisive Factor?

Delhi Assembly Election Exit Polls 2025: As the Delhi Assembly elections conclude, exit polls from Zee News-ICPL's AI survey reveal surprising trends in Muslim-majority constituencies, which play a crucial role in determining the overall outcome. With 70 assembly seats and a majority mark of 36, Muslim-dominated seats are often seen as kingmakers in the capital's politics, influencing over 20 constituencies.

As per the Zee News Exit Poll, the AAP is likely to get 33-38 seats while the BJP may get 31-36 seats and the Congress might lose again with 0-2 seats. However, here are possible trends from key Muslim majority seats:

Okhla Assembly Seat Exit Polls

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan is leading with 40% support.

BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is close behind with 35% support.

Congress' Areeba Khan is trailing at 5%.

Mustafabad Assembly Seat Exit Polls

BJP’s Manoj Singh Bisht is leading with 55% chances of victory.

AAP’s Aadil Ahmed Khan has 35% support.

Congress’ Ali Mehandi holds 10%.

Babarpur Assembly Seat Exit Polls

AAP’s Gopal Rai is leading with 46% support.

BJP’s Anil Vashishtha is in a tight contest with 44%.

Congress’ Hai Mohammed Khan has 10% support.

Ballimaran Assembly Seat Exit Polls

AAP’s Imran Hussain is the clear frontrunner with 59% support.

BJP’s Kamal Bagadi follows with 31%.

Congress’ Harun Yusuf is at 10%.

What This Means

Muslim-majority seats have historically favored AAP and Congress, but the BJP’s possible inroads in areas like Mustafabad and Babarpur indicate a changing political dynamic. If these trends hold, the battle for Delhi’s 2025 assembly elections could be much closer this year, making these Muslim-dominated constituencies a decisive factor in who forms the next government.