/Delhi Police bust fake export call centre, nab 18 in Rs 10.5 lakh cyber fraud racket

According to the complainants, callers posing as company representatives reached out with a tempting offer: guaranteed export orders from overseas clients. The bait started small. Victims were nudged into paying a registration or token fee of just Rs 5,000. Once hooked, they were squeezed further, made to shell out Rs 19,780 for so-called export service packages and another Rs 41,300 for supposed Global GAP and Trust Certifications along with assorted export paperwork.