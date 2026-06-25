/Delhi Police bust fake export call centre, nab 18 in Rs 10.5 lakh cyber fraud racket

A slick operation promising exporters their big international breakthrough has turned out to be an elaborate trap. The Cyber Police Station of New Delhi District has dismantled a bogus export consultancy call centre and rounded up 18 people, including the alleged kingpin, who reportedly fleeced traders by dangling the lure of foreign buyers and fake export certifications.
The syndicate surfaced after investigators began connecting the dots between several cyber fraud complaints filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The grievances poured in from across the country, all following a strikingly similar script.
According to the complainants, callers posing as company representatives reached out with a tempting offer: guaranteed export orders from overseas clients. The bait started small. Victims were nudged into paying a registration or token fee of just Rs 5,000. Once hooked, they were squeezed further, made to shell out Rs 19,780 for so-called export service packages and another Rs 41,300 for supposed Global GAP and Trust Certifications along with assorted export paperwork.
To make the charade look legitimate, the accused allegedly flashed international WhatsApp numbers and masqueraded as foreign buyers from multiple countries. Victims were shown doctored messages and repeatedly reassured that their export deals were moving forward.
The illusion shattered the moment the money landed. After each payment, the fraudsters either went silent or dodged every follow-up, leaving the exporters cheated and out of pocket.
Acting on technical analysis, digital trails and patient legwork, a dedicated team raided a premises in Delhi under the watch of the SHO, Cyber Police Station, and the ACP, Connaught Place. Inside, they uncovered a fully functioning fraud factory disguised as a consultancy.
Police arrested the alleged mastermind and owner of the operation, identified as Pradeep Kumar, along with 18 people working the phones and handling the scam machinery. A second accused, Sammi Kumar Giri, and 16 telecallers (14 women and 2 men) were bound down under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.
The haul from the raid was telling: 20 mobile phones, 35 SIM cards, 6 laptops, 9 CPUs and a debit card. Officers are now combing through the seized devices and data to flag more victims, expose accomplices and link other pending cyber cases.
So far, investigators have tied 19 fraud complaints to the gang, with the total swindled amount touching Rs 10,57,780. The probe is far from over. Teams are racing to trace the remaining members of the network, recover the proceeds of crime and map out just how deep the scam runs. Investigation is in progress.
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