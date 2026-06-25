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  • /Delhi Police bust fake export call centre, nab 18 in Rs 10.5 lakh cyber fraud racket

Delhi Police bust fake export call centre, nab 18 in Rs 10.5 lakh cyber fraud racket

Delhi Cyber Police bust a fake export consultancy call centre, arresting 18 including the mastermind. The gang cheated exporters of Rs 10.5 lakh with fake foreign buyers and certifications.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Delhi Police bust fake export call centre, nab 18 in Rs 10.5 lakh cyber fraud racket
Image Credit: ANI/Delhi Police. Delhi Cyber Police bust fake export call centre.Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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