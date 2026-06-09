Delhi: Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Greater Kailash, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 Enclave on Tuesday, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to the officials, the fire erupted at the D24 building in GK-1 Enclave, likely due to an AC short circuit.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that they received the information about the fire at 11.36 a.m., after which two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene.

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After tireless efforts, the fire was brought under control. "No casualties were reported during the incident, and everyone was safely evacuated," an official added.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are underway.

Further details are awaited.

This comes just days after a massive fire at a B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 22 lives, including 13 foreigners, and injured dozens of others.

Following this, police registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, negligence endangering human life, causing grievous hurt through negligence, damage to property, and negligent conduct related to fire safety.

So far, police have arrested the hotel's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, and cook, Keshav Negi. Additionally, the hotel's manager, Jai Mishra, surrendered in the court on Monday.

The officials said that the hotel only had permission to operate six rooms; however, it was operating on over 20.

Additionally, the hotel had reportedly been operating for seven to eight years without obtaining a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Service, officials said.

Investigation into the tragic fire is continuing, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Delhi authorities have initiated a broader crackdown on safety violations across the city.

Moreover, forensic examinations are underway. Investigators have reportedly gathered evidence. The current focus is also on determining whether negligence, regulatory violations, or other factors contributed to the deadly fire.