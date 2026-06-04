From Malviya Nagar to Rajkot: Inside the systemic crisis of India's missing fire NOCs | EXPLAINED

The tragic death of 21 people in a hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, highlights a serious administrative failure once again. After looking into it, investigators found that the hotel hadn't obtained a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) at all. Sadly, this isn't unique. Think about the Rajkot gaming zone disaster or Delhi's fires in Vivekanagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Mundka, and others. All major investigations reveal the same problem: the lack of a Fire NOC.

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This raised an important question: Why don't owners get this certificate, and is complying with the rules really that hard?

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Under the DFS Act and UBBL 2016, buildings and other structures in Delhi need a fire safety certificate. This applies if they're taller than a certain height or fall into specific risk categories. Even though applications are now online, a lot of places still don't comply.

For instance, any hotel over 12 meters tall needs an NOC. The same goes for schools above 9 meters and most public and commercial spaces taller than 15 meters. It's simple legal stuff, but the follow-through is lacking.

Public and commercial spaces like assembly halls, storage facilities, and tall buildings over 15 meters face strict rules to get No Obstruction Certificates (NOCs). Many building owners can't secure clearance because the fire department demands super rigid structural stuff that's hard to add on afterward.

To get an NOC, buildings have to meet some key safety conditions. First off, there needs to be a clear, wide path for big fire trucks. They must also provide safe exits with dedicated doors, escape routes, and fire towers or ramps. Advanced ventilation is a must too - think automatic smoke systems and ways to keep air flowing. Not forgetting fire alarms, sprinklers, and PA systems to alert people quickly. And hey, don't forget backup power, safe zones, and a control room to command from during emergencies.

When applying online or during site visits, inspectors need all sorts of details about the building’s layout and load-bearing capacity. This includes heights, areas, and distances between different building parts and streets. Also, info on how people escape - like stairwell widths and numbers, plus where fireproof walls and special curtains go.

The availability, depth, and volume capacity of dedicated underground water storage tanks that are just for firefighting matters a lot.

Having overhead reserve tanks with safe maintenance ladders is another key point.

The placement and condition of main fire pumps, jockey pumps, and the central pump house also need attention.

In terms of active electrical and mechanical safety, counting how many fire extinguishers work per floor is crucial. Plus, we've got to look at the sprinkler layout in basements, the spot of electrical panels, the presence of special fire lifts, and the certification of on-site Safety Officers.

Here’s the thing: To get a Fire NOC, an establishment must prove full compliance with all these standards. The catch? Properties in crowded commercial areas often can’t meet the necessary requirements for road width, extra staircases, and underground water tanks because there’s no room.

Because of this, many owners skip trying to meet these rules entirely. Instead of redoing their buildings, they find workarounds, leading to disasters that could've been avoided if those places were up to code.

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