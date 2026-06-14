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  • /Delhi fire shocker: Massive Tughlakabad blaze 'deliberate act of arson'? CCTV reveals...

Delhi fire shocker: Massive Tughlakabad blaze 'deliberate act of arson'? CCTV reveals...

Delhi fire shocker: During the investigation, crucial CCTV footage emerged showing a woman entering the premises shortly before the devastating fire broke out. As per the investigators, the incident is a "deliberate act of arson."

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Delhi fire shocker: Massive Tughlakabad blaze 'deliberate act of arson'? CCTV reveals...
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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