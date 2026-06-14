/Delhi fire shocker: Massive Tughlakabad blaze 'deliberate act of arson'? CCTV reveals...

Delhi fire shocker: Three accused have been apprehended in connection with a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in the Tughlakabad area of Delhi on June 12, claiming three lives. According to police authorities, the investigation has revealed that the blaze was a deliberate act of arson, orchestrated to avenge a personal enmity.
The fire was reported at 2:24 am on Friday in a five-storey residential building located at Tughlakabad Extension, in the Govindpuri area of the national capital.
In the tragic incident, at least eight people were injured and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Following the tragedy, a case u/s 287/106(1) BNS (erstwhile Sections 304A/285 IPC) was registered by the police, and an investigation was initiated.
The deceased have been identified as Pankaj and Sonia Kumari, both children of Subhash Chand Pandey. Another victim, Sushila Devi, was also killed.
During the investigation, crucial CCTV footage emerged showing a woman entering the premises shortly before the devastating fire broke out.
As per the investigators, the incident is a "deliberate act of arson."
Following this, the police apprehended a minor girl (17) in relation to the case, who subsequently disclosed that one Sarita (27) had instigated her to provide petrol and a matchbox to set ablaze the scooty of a building resident, Deepak. Reportedly, it was over a monetary dispute.
Furthermore, Sarita has revealed during interrogation that the conspiracy was hatched at the instance of Niranjan (33), a resident of Navjeevan Camp in Govind Puri and his brother Rajkumar (27), to avenge a personal dispute.
According to IANS, authorities confirmed that the minor girl as well as the three other accused have been apprehended.
Additional sections 61 (Criminal Conspiracy), 105 (Culpable Homicide), 110 (Attempt to Culpable Homicide), 326(g) (Mischief by Fire), and 331(4) (Lurking House-Trespass by Night) BNS, were added to the case.
Police said further investigation is underway into the incident.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena had previously said that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors and is located in a narrow street, which posed significant challenges for rescue and firefighting operations.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.