Delhi Fire Tragedy: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Old Govindpura Blaze; Battery Cell Link Probed

Two people died and two were injured after a huge fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Old Govindpura locality, which is under Shahdara district, on Tuesday night. The reason behind the massive blaze, which according to reports initiated in a room where battery cells were stored and assembled, is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam affirmed that the fire was reported at around 8:46 PM from Band Gali, Old Govindpura. A team of Jagatpuri police station and fire brigade officials promptly reached the spot, where at least 10 individuals were discovered trapped within the consuming residential building, having a ground floor and three floors on top.

"Six individuals were rescued with assistance from police and fire brigade officials," said DCP Gautam. "Four individuals were then taken to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, where two, Tanveer (28) and Nusrat, both residents of Govindpura, were sadly declared brought dead." Two injured, Faizal from Khureji Khas and Aasif (18), are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to fight the huge blaze, as per Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officers. Fire Officer Deepak Hooda, who participated in the firefighting effort, said that the emergency call was received at about 8:45 PM, and rescue operations began immediately. He previously reported, "We have rescued people, and four were admitted to hospital. The doctors will announce if there is any casualty."

The blaze, which was said to involve highly combustible battery cells and inadequate ventilation, complicated rescue operations. The majority of the rescued were purportedly workers who toiled in the informal small-scale operation within the residential complex.

The crisis was contained within about an hour. Ambulance services and nearby police units also offered significant support in the evacuation process. Though preliminary estimates indicate an electrical fault could have caused the fire, no option can be discounted by authorities at this point. Forensic and fire service officials are evaluating the damage as a thorough probe is conducted to determine the actual cause and whether the place was used solely as a storage unit or as an illegal factory.