/Delhi flight delays: IndiGo, Air India issue advisories amid heavy rain & orange alert

A heavy rainfall has thrashed national capital region (NCR), which includes cities of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, throughout the night on Thursday, resulting in massive waterlogging in many areas and disruption of transport services. While the continuous rainfall has been a welcome respite after several days of humid weather, it has severely affected the commute during the morning time and made several airlines issue flight advisories to their passengers.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised its alert to Orange Alert for Delhi and forecasts that there will be heavy rains in the capital city for most of the day ahead.
The adverse weather and low visibility in the area have prompted the major airlines to warn the passengers of possible delays and cancellations in their flights. Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have requested the passengers to check the status of their flights online before coming to the airport.
Statements of airlines and flight travel advisories:
Air India: "Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport."
IndiGo: The airline has blamed the heavy rainfall at Delhi for its disrupted flight schedules. It also mentioned that their team is monitoring the situation very carefully in order to conduct their operations safely. They requested the passengers to remain in contact with their website or mobile application regarding any further updates.
Akasa Air: Going a little bit forward from the capital city, the carrier has informed that, "Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Goa, some flights across our network may be delayed... Please check the flight status before commencing your travel."
The peak hour for morning commuters became completely paralyzed due to the flooding that had occurred in many important parts of the city. Waterlogging had occurred near the New Delhi Railway Station and Munirka area.
According to IMD, the monsoon activity would be causing fairly widespread to widespread rains over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh till July 10.
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