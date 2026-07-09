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Delhi flight delays: IndiGo, Air India issue advisories amid heavy rain & orange alert

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have issued urgent travel advisories as heavy monsoon rain and an IMD Orange Alert disrupt Delhi-NCR flight operations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Delhi flight delays: IndiGo, Air India issue advisories amid heavy rain & orange alert
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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