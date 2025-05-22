Advertisement
FLIGHTS DISRUPTED

Delhi Flight Disruptions: 13 Flights Diverted As Thunderstorms Hit IGI Airport

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain caused major flight disruptions at Delhi's IGI Airport, forcing 13 flight diversions. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have issued alerts for potential delays.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 07:19 AM IST|Source:
Delhi Flight Disruptions: 13 Flights Diverted As Thunderstorms Hit IGI Airport Delhi Flight Disruptions: 13 Flights Diverted As Thunderstorms Hit IGI Airport (IANS)

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were significantly disrupted on Wednesday evening as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the national capital, forcing the diversion of at least 13 flights.

 

