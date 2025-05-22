Delhi Flight Disruptions: 13 Flights Diverted As Thunderstorms Hit IGI Airport
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain caused major flight disruptions at Delhi's IGI Airport, forcing 13 flight diversions. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have issued alerts for potential delays.
Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were significantly disrupted on Wednesday evening as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the national capital, forcing the diversion of at least 13 flights.
