Delhi Flight Disruptions: Air India, IndiGo, And SpiceJet Issue Advisories As Fog Hits IGI; Check Refund & Rescheduling Rules

Flight services in North India reported severe disruptions as the early morning hours of Thursday dawned with severe smog fog in the region bringing visibility down to almost zero. Major airlines such as Air India, Indigo, and Spice Jet have already sent travel advisories to passengers regarding delays and cancellations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Delhi Airport has confirmed the implementation of Low Visibility Procedures (LVP). Presently, flights are being operated in CAT III situations. This requires specialized technical support even in landing planes during severe fog; at the same time, disruptions are inevitable.

Airline Advisories: What You Need To Know

The airline industry has also used social media to warn travelers of deteriorating weather conditions:

Air India: Air India has informed of low visibility conditions that are likely to affect its major hub in Delhi and various airports in the northern and eastern parts of the country. To address this pressing issue, Air India recently launched its “FogCare” project to assist affected air travelers.

SpiceJet: The airline had warned that all departure and arrival flights at Delhi airport, as well as connecting flights, may get impacted. The airline has asked passengers to check the status on their website before commuting to the airport.

IndiGo: Chandigarh has been particularly affected. IndiGo made an announcement that flights have been cancelled throughout the day due to safety concerns, urging passengers to plan their journeys well in advance.

"FogCare" and Refund Policy

To ease the irritation of its customers, Air India has announced flexible alternatives for customers traveling on high-risk flights:

Advance Alerts: Live alerts delivered straight to mobile devices.

Free Rescheduling: Passengers can choose a different flight with no additional charge.

Full Refunds: Passengers may request a 100% refund in case they decide not to travel because of fog-caused delays.

IMD Forecast: Expect Further Fog

The indication given by the India Meteorological Department is that a reprieve will only be temporary. The forecast for Delhi is still grim:

Dec 18, 20, and 23: There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. Dec 21 & 22: Dense fog is forecasted, which is likely to see a new spell of flight cancellations. ???? Airport Operations: CAT III and Stakeholder Coordination The Delhi Airport Authority has said it is "working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience." The airport has CAT III-B landing capability, but even the intensity of the smog has reduced the "turnaround time" of aircraft, thus resulting in a backlog of aircraft to land. Passengers are advised to check with the concerned airline’s website or application to confirm whether they are scheduled to fly or not before leaving for the airport.

