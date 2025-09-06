Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Recedes Marginally But Major Areas Remain Submerged | Drone Visuals

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi receded slightly on Saturday, dropping to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), also known as Loha Pul, from its previous level of 207 metres. Despite the marginal decline, the river continues to flow above the danger mark, leaving several parts of the capital inundated.

Drone footage captured on Saturday showed extensive flooding in areas along the riverbanks, highlighting the severity of the situation.

#WATCH | Delhi: River Yamuna continues to flow above danger level, parts of the city continue to face a flood-like situation. Visuals from the Mayur Vihar area.



(Drone visuals shot at 10.45 am) pic.twitter.com/EtYnXBKo96 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

The warning level for the Yamuna in Delhi is set at 204.50 metres, while the danger mark stands at 205.33 metres. Evacuations are initiated once the water level crosses 206 metres. Earlier this week, the river rose to 207.41 metres, the third-highest level ever recorded, prompting authorities to relocate residents to relief shelters.

The ORB serves as a crucial monitoring point for water levels and potential flood threats in the city.

Floodwaters have impacted several localities, including the upscale Civil Lines area, Monastery Market, Kashmere Gate ISBT, and Yamuna Bazaar, among others.

#WATCH | Delhi: River Yamuna continues to flow above danger level, parts of the city continue to face a flood-like situation. Visuals from the Yamuna Ghat area.



(Drone visuals shot at 10.45 am) pic.twitter.com/fqCHgnEQBh — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Officials have confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored. “All the agencies concerned are on alert,” they said.

According to the Flood Control Department, 50,629 cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wazirabad Barrage released approximately 1,17,260 cusecs. These upstream discharges are cited as key contributors to the rise in water levels.

It typically takes between 48 to 50 hours for water released from these barrages to reach Delhi. Even moderate discharges upstream are now pushing water levels close to the warning threshold.

(With inputs from ANI)