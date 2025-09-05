The national capital is facing serious flooding as the Yamuna River remains in excess of the danger mark. Heavy rains and the rising river have inundated many low-lying areas, such as Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, and Mayur Vihar. The waters have now reached even the city's upscale Civil Lines colony, home of the Chief Minister, forcing the evacuation of more than 14,000 residents to safer areas.

Key Areas Submerged As Floodwaters Spread

The flood has brought several important areas to a grinding halt. The Delhi Secretariat, where the Chief Minister's and the cabinet's offices are located, is surrounded by the waters of the flood. The Kashmere Gate bus station and the Vasudev and Nigam Bodh Ghats are submerged as well, leading to the complete closure of the latter. Residents are being diverted to other places with the flooding of the cremation grounds, and some are conducting last rites on footpaths.

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of the Kashmere Gate area flooded as the water level of the River Yamuna rises.



(Drone visuals from the area shot at 12:17 pm today) pic.twitter.com/TJ4FuyKYM6 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

As a response to the crisis, the Delhi Traffic Police has shut down the old Yamuna Iron Bridge (Lohe Ka Pul) to vehicular and pedestrian movement. Diversion routes have been established to regulate the flow of vehicles.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Persistent Threat

Rescue and relief efforts are underway in full force, with rescue teams trying to evacuate people from the worst-hit areas. The rescue efforts are still tough as relief camps established at Yamuna Bazar have also inundated, placing residents in a desperate condition.

VIDEO | Delhi: NDRF continues rescue operations at Yamuna Bazar as the area remains submerged due to the overflowing Yamuna River.



NDRF Official D R Chaudhary says, "So far, more than 1,150 civilians, including women, elderly, and children, have been evacuated. We have four… pic.twitter.com/i3WDg8tSA6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2025

Although the water level in the Yamuna has decreased slightly, it is still well above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. At 8 a.m. Today, the water level in the Old Iron Bridge was measured at 207.31 meters, which is expected to fall slightly tonight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for Delhi-NCR today, further complicating the situation. The flood levels this year, though still a concern, are just below the record 208.66 meters on July 13, 2023.

