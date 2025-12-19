Delhi Fog Alert: 500+ Flights Delayed, 27 Cancelled At IGI Airport; AQI Hits 'Severe' In 14 Areas

A thick layer of toxic smog and dense fog enveloped the national capital on Friday morning. Visibility in many areas fell below 100 meters. The hazardous combination of inclement weather and pollution has severely affected transport. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has triggered CAT III low-visibility protocols to manage flight operations.

While the overall AQI of the city stands at 387, in the Very Poor category, more than a dozen monitoring stations have already breached the 400-mark, pushing the localised air quality into the 'Severe' category.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals around ITO area as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the national capital. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 409, categorised as 'severe'

Travel Advisory: Flights And Trains Hit

The dense fog has caused considerable disruption to commuters and tourists across North India:

Airport Operations: Delhi Airport has implemented CAT III procedures, enabling specially trained pilots and suitably equipped aircraft to land in low visibility. However, airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have warned of cascading delays and possible cancellations.

Railways: At least 25 trains under the Delhi division are running late, with delays of over 30 minutes to more than 7 hours.

Road Safety: In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered restrictions on the speed of vehicles to avoid accidents. Fines will be imposed on those flying above the stipulated limits in the fog.

Pollution Update: 14 Stations In 'Severe' Zone

Even though the city average has dipped slightly, the air remains "hazardous" for vulnerable groups.

Hotspots: Out of 39 monitoring stations, 14 recorded an AQI above 400.

Regional Impact: The level of pollution is also severe in the surrounding Noida and Ghaziabad areas, with slow surface winds spreading pollutants instead of dispersing them.

Weather Forecast: Coldest Day, Yellow Alert

Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season on Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling at 20.1°C. IMD Alert: The India Meteorological Department issued a Yellow Alert for Friday.

The Week Ahead: Though there is a hint of marginal improvement on Saturday, dense fog is likely to make a return on Sunday (Dec 21) and Monday (Dec 22) with the approach of a fresh Western Disturbance. Minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees during the next three days.

