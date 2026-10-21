/Delhi records 17.1°C minimal drop amid fog; IMD warns 17 southern districts of heavy downpours

The Delhi-NCR region witnessed their first spells of morning fog and mist after the Dussehra celebrations, a marked change in seasons in the northern parts of India. Safdarjung witnessed a chilly minimum temperature of 17.1°C, while localised areas of dense fog developed around Akshardham and the Biodiversity Park.
As the northern plains are dry, the southern parts of India are expecting some heavy downpours, with widespread heavy rainfall advisories issued by the meteorological department.
Daytime weather across the capital remains dry and clear, providing warm temperatures during afternoons, despite chilly mornings.
Temperature range: Maximum temperatures range between 32°C to 34°C, owing to clear sky and bright sunshine during the daytime.
Precipitation: There is no rainfall expected across Delhi-NCR until October 25, although isolated patches of clouds can form on October 24 and 25.
Early morning visibility: Drivers traveling on early morning roads near river beds and green belts have reported reduced visibility due to localized morning mist.
Unlike the dry spells in northern parts, active weather systems are causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over southern peninsular and island states.
Tamil Nadu: The IMD issued a yellow alert across 17 districts—including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruchirappalli—effective through October 23. Squally winds reaching 40 to 60 km/h accompany the downpours.
Kerala and Mahe: Widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are forecasted from October 21 through October 24.
Lakshadweep: Heavy showers and gusty winds are predicted across island sectors through October 23.
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