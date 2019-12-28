हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: Four flights diverted, two dozen trains delayed due to low visibility

The trains which are running late include 15707- Katihar-Amritsar Express which is running late by four hours and 13413 - Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 3:30 hours.

Delhi: Four flights diverted, two dozen trains delayed due to low visibility
IANS Photo

New Delhi: Four flights have been diverted due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Friday.

At present, flights are operating under the CAT III-B (instrument landing system) conditions at the Delhi airport. Latest satellite imageries indicate dense cloud engulfing most parts of northwest India and extending all along the Indo Gangetic plains.

Meanwhile, train services were also affected due to bad weather. A total of 24 trains are running late due to low visibility.

The trains which are running late include 15707- Katihar-Amritsar Express which is running late by four hours and 13413 - Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 3:30 hours.

According to India Meteorological Department, from December 31 onwards rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

Tags:
DelhiAir pollutionFogIGI AirportDelhi fog
Next
Story

Hemant Soren's swearing-in: List of leaders who will attend ceremony

Must Watch

PT13M43S

UP Govt: Rs. 6000 pension per annum from 2020 to triple-talaq victim women