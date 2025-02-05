Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Elections As 15.5 Million Voters Head To The Polls Today
Delhi Assembly Election: The national capital is heading to the polls today for its 70 constituencies and the counting for all the votes is going to take place on February 8.
Delhi Election 2025: Delhi is all set for the assembly polls, which will take place across its 70 constituencies starting at 7 AM on Wednesday, February 5. Nearly 15.5 million voters in the national capital will cast their ballots in the first electoral battle of 2025 to elect representatives for the 8th Assembly.
