In line with PM Modi's austerity push, Delhi govt mandates two-day WFH for Employees
The Delhi government on Thursday introduced several new steps to reduce fuel usage and lower pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. These measures follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for careful spending and fuel conservation.
Delhi's "Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan Abhiyan": Everything the Government Is Changing Over the Next 90 Days
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The Delhi government has announced a major 90-day campaign titled “Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan Abhiyan” to promote fuel conservation, reduce unnecessary expenses, and encourage the use of Made-in-India products. The campaign, starting from May 15, 2026, includes several new measures for government offices, private companies, schools, colleges, and the general public.
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