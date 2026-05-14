In line with PM Modi's austerity push, Delhi govt mandates two-day WFH for Employees

The Delhi government on Thursday introduced several new steps to reduce fuel usage and lower pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. These measures follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for careful spending and fuel conservation.

Delhi's "Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan Abhiyan": Everything the Government Is Changing Over the Next 90 Days