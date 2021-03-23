Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delhi: Delhi government on Tuesdsay (March 23) ordered a ban on gatherings on festivals like Holi, Navratri and Shab-e-Barat amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Apart from festivals, the ban will cover all kinds of gatherings as well and the authorities will keep a strict watch on it, Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

"All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc. shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, public parks, markets, religious places etc. in NCT of Delhi," Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in a statement.

The government is also planning to ramp up coronavirus testing, especially for people coming from outside the national capital.

"Random testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing, will be done at all airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus, the health department said.

It is the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases.

The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data.

The active cases rose to 4,411 from 3,934 a day ago. The positivity remained over 1 per cent for the fourth consecutive day, the health bulletin said.

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,49,973, while 6.34 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Four people died due to the disease, taking the number of fatalities to 10,967.

