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NewsIndiaDelhi government clears regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies: CM Rekha Gupta
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Delhi government clears regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a long-ignored issue with sensitivity, recognising the aspirations of families living without formal ownership.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi government clears regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies: CM Rekha GuptaImage: X

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, stating that the PM UDAY scheme has brought major relief to the people of Delhi. The Chief Minister said that the initiative has paved the way for the regularisation of 1,511 out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, benefiting nearly 4.5 million residents by granting them long-awaited rights and dignity. 

She noted that the Prime Minister addressed a long-ignored issue with sensitivity, recognising the aspirations of families living without formal ownership. The Chief Minister informed that the application process will begin on April 24, with a defined timeline of 7 days for GIS surveys, 15 days for rectification of application deficiencies, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days.

She added that the Centre and Delhi Government have jointly resolved 22 major problems to ensure that beneficiaries receive their rights without delays. Further, Small shops up to 20 square metres will also be regularised under certain conditions, providing relief to small traders.

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Highlighting future planning, the Chief Minister said that under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, around 207 sq km area within a 500-metre radius of metro and RRTS corridors will see planned, high-density, and mixed-use development.

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