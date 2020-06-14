Delhi government to arrange 20,000 beds for COVID19 patients; ventilators in short supply

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the national capital, nearly 30 COVID19 dedicated hospitals in Delhi have no empty ventilators in it. Maximum ventilators at the private hospitals are getting occupied rapidly and currently, only 217 ventilators are left empty in Delhi's hospitals for corona patients.

Ventilators at all major hospitals like AIIMS, Max Saktet and Gangaram Hospital have no ventilators left empty to admit patients.

The Delhi government now is also working on making more arrangements of beds in the hospital and has planned to arrange 20,000 beds for COVID19 hospital till next week. Currently, 4383 corona beds are empty in Delhi's COVID dedicated hospitals.