/Delhi government to take up Rs 13,820 crore development works under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi Government will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹13,820 crore across various departments under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the government is using the ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’ initiative to directly connect with people and communicate its public service initiatives and development plans.
As part of the campaign, development projects worth over Rs 13,820 crore across different departments will either be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid.
According to the Chief Minister, the projects include works worth Rs 365 crore by IFC, Rs 77 crore by the Tourism Department, Rs 33 crore by the Transport Department, Rs 2,800 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD), Rs 550 crore by the Trade & Taxes Department, Rs 1,537 crore by the Power Department, Rs 30 crore by the Fire Department and Rs 247 crore by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Gupta said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is aimed at promoting good governance and strengthening direct communication between the government and the people through public service and development initiatives.
She also extended her best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his guidance and support would continue to provide strength and energy to Delhi’s development journey.
The Chief Minister said Delhi would continue to move forward alongside the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
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