/Delhi government to take up Rs 13,820 crore development works under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

According to the Chief Minister, the projects include works worth Rs 365 crore by IFC, Rs 77 crore by the Tourism Department, Rs 33 crore by the Transport Department, Rs 2,800 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD), Rs 550 crore by the Trade & Taxes Department, Rs 1,537 crore by the Power Department, Rs 30 crore by the Fire Department and Rs 247 crore by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).