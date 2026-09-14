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Delhi government to take up Rs 13,820 crore development works under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

As part of the campaign, development projects worth over Rs 13,820 crore across different departments will either be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid.

Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Delhi government to take up Rs 13,820 crore development works under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
Image Credit: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (IANS)

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