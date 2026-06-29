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  • /Delhi Government unveils EV policy 2026, commits over Rs 7,000 crore to accelerate clean mobility transition

Delhi Government unveils EV policy 2026, commits over Rs 7,000 crore to accelerate clean mobility transition

The Delhi Government has launched the Delhi EV Policy 2026, committing over Rs 7,000 crore to promote the adoption of pure electric vehicles through purchase incentives, tax waivers, scrapping benefits, and expanded charging infrastructure until 2030.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Delhi Government unveils EV policy 2026, commits over Rs 7,000 crore to accelerate clean mobility transition
Image Credit: ANI

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