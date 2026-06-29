/Delhi Government unveils EV policy 2026, commits over Rs 7,000 crore to accelerate clean mobility transition

The government has also announced purchase incentives for electric vehicles based on the year of registration. In the first year, buyers of electric two-wheelers will receive incentives of up to Rs 30,000, which will reduce to up to Rs 20,000 in the second year and up to Rs 10,000 in the third year. Electric three-wheelers will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 50,000 in the first year, up to Rs 30,000 in the second year, and up to Rs 20,000 in the third year. Buyers of N1 electric trucks, capable of carrying loads of up to 3.5 tonnes, will receive incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh during the first year.