/Delhi Government unveils EV policy 2026, commits over Rs 7,000 crore to accelerate clean mobility transition

The Delhi Government has unveiled the Delhi EV Policy 2026, a comprehensive roadmap aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the national capital. The policy, which will remain in force until March 31, 2030, focuses exclusively on pure electric vehicles, recognizing them as zero-emission vehicles that offer superior environmental benefits.
As part of the initiative, the Delhi Government has committed more than Rs 7,000 crore over the next four years to make electric mobility affordable and accessible. The investment includes over Rs 1,500 crore for purchase incentives, more than ₹1,500 crore for scrapping incentives, Rs 1,000 crore for charging infrastructure, and over Rs 3,000 crore in revenue foregone through road tax and registration fee waivers for citizens.
Under the policy, all electric vehicles will be eligible for a 100% waiver on road tax and registration fees. However, for electric four-wheelers, the waiver will be applicable only to vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).
The government has also announced purchase incentives for electric vehicles based on the year of registration. In the first year, buyers of electric two-wheelers will receive incentives of up to Rs 30,000, which will reduce to up to Rs 20,000 in the second year and up to Rs 10,000 in the third year. Electric three-wheelers will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 50,000 in the first year, up to Rs 30,000 in the second year, and up to Rs 20,000 in the third year. Buyers of N1 electric trucks, capable of carrying loads of up to 3.5 tonnes, will receive incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh during the first year.
The policy also introduces scrapping incentives to encourage the replacement of older vehicles. Owners scrapping old two-wheelers will receive Rs 10,000, while three-wheeler owners will be eligible for Rs 25,000. The incentive for scrapping four-wheelers has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh, while N1 truck owners will receive Rs 50,000. Owners of Gramin Sewa vehicles will receive a scrapping incentive of Rs 15,000.
To tackle pollution from heavy vehicles, the policy introduces a special incentive for N2 electric trucks, which carry loads ranging from 3.5 to 12 tonnes. The first 1,000 N2 electric trucks purchased within three months of the policy notification will receive a 10-year exemption from Delhi's "No Entry" timing restrictions.
All financial incentives under the policy will be disbursed directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.
The policy also lays down a phased timeline for mandatory registration of electric vehicles in specific categories. Registration of new L5 passenger and goods electric three-wheelers, as well as N1 electric goods carriers, will become mandatory from January 1, 2027. Registration of new electric two-wheelers will become mandatory from April 1, 2028.
In addition, the government has prescribed phased electrification targets for school bus fleets. Schools will be required to ensure that electric buses constitute at least 10% of their fleet by the completion of two years from the date of notification, 20% by the completion of three years, and 30% by March 31, 2030.
To support the growing EV ecosystem, the Delhi Government plans to significantly expand charging infrastructure across the city. The policy aims to establish more than 30,000 EV charging points across Delhi.
The government said the Delhi EV Policy 2026 is designed to be a transformative and revolutionary initiative that will accelerate the transition to clean mobility while positioning Delhi as a national leader in sustainable, affordable and future-ready transportation.
The policy also mandates that vehicle dealers inform purchasers at the time of booking whether the selected electric vehicle model is eligible for the EV purchase incentive.
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