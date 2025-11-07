Advertisement
DELHI GOVERNEMNT

Delhi Government Vows To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired Girls In Every District

In a significant step toward inclusive education, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister announced hostels for visually impaired college girls and plans to revive closed residential schools.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Government Vows To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired Girls In Every District Image Credit: ( ANI )

Delhi: The Delhi government will set up hostels for visually impaired college girls in every district of the city, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh announced on Thursday.

Singh made the announcement while inspecting the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences a Delhi government-run senior secondary residential school in Isapur village, Najafgarh. During his visit, the minister interacted with officials and local residents, discussing ways to strengthen educational and residential welfare schemes for students.

During the announcement he mentioned the 'shutdown of several hostels for school and college students' due to the negligence of previous government. 

Singh also pointed out that irregularities had been found in coaching institutes set up to train students for competitive exams.

According to an official statement, the Isapur residential school was established to support students from SC, OBC, minority, and orphan backgrounds, providing them with free lodging, meals, uniforms, stationery, and medical facilities. The institute also offered vocational training and sports opportunities to ensure students’ overall development.

However, the school was shut down in September 2024 due to the poor condition of its building and insufficient financial backing. At the time of closure, around 800 students were studying there, against its capacity of 1,200.

During the inspection, Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to providing quality education and a secure residential environment for students from disadvantaged communities. He said efforts are underway to reopen closed hostels and establish new ones to meet growing needs.

The minister also mentioned that a hostel for visually impaired college girls had been inaugurated in Timarpur during the Sewa Pakhwada. Additionally, the government plans to reopen the Sanskar Ashram in Dilshad Garden and build one hostel for visually impaired college girls in each district of Delhi.

