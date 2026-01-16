'Delhi Govt Accords Highest Priority To Safety, Dignity And Humane Care Of Homeless Citizens,' CM Rekha Gupta

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has further intensified its shelter operations to ensure the safety of homeless people during the severe winter by opening temporary shelters in subway areas near hospitals, an official said.

Immediate assistance is being provided to destitute persons in areas surrounding major hospitals such as AIIMS–Safdarjung and G.B. Pant Hospital, the official said on Thursday in a statement.

The number of night shelters in these areas has increased, while the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and shelter management agencies are continuously rescuing people sleeping in the open and shifting them to safe locations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Night shelters are providing essential facilities free of cost, including bedding, three meals a day, sanitation and safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister said that under the Winter Action Plan 2025-26, around 250 temporary 'pagoda' night shelters have been established in sensitive and high-footfall areas across the national capital to protect from the cold.

In addition, DUSIB is operating 197 permanent night shelters across Delhi on a 24×7 basis, all equipped with basic amenities.

She also informed that, besides the existing 32 pagoda night shelters with a capacity of 320 beds in the AIIMS-Safdarjung area, three additional pagoda shelters have been set up, taking the total capacity in the area to 350 beds.

Considering the higher concentration of homeless people around AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals, temporary shelter arrangements have also been made in subway areas.

Blankets and bedding are being provided immediately to those in need.

Under a special drive, around 75 homeless persons were rescued from the AIIMS-Safdarjung area and shifted to safe locations, after which the area was cleared of people sleeping in the open.

Chief Minister Gupta also said that eight temporary 'pagoda' night shelters have been established around G.B. Pant Hospital, providing accommodation for 80 people.

Agencies operating the night shelters are conducting regular inspections every night between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to ensure that homeless persons in open and unsafe locations are promptly brought to shelters.

A central control room is functioning round the clock to coordinate these efforts.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Delhi government's efforts are not limited to providing shelter alone, and that a city-wide alert and rescue mechanism has been activated.

"The Delhi government accords the highest priority to the safety, dignity and humane care of homeless citizens and remains committed to ensuring that no one in the national capital is left helpless or unsafe, particularly during the winter season."