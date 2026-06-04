Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of South Delhi hotel fire victims

The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. Authorities also said arrangements were being made to send the mortal remains of the victims to their respective hometowns.

The announcement came after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket and met the victims injured in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, in which 21 people lost their lives.

The massive fire broke out at a hotel located in a congested lane of Malviya Nagar. Preliminary reports indicate that the hotel was allegedly operating without a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NoC).

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21 people died in the devastating fire at the Hotel Flourish Stays in Malviya Nagar. Among 21 deceased person, nine were Indians while 12 were foreigners from countries such as Bangladesh, Liberia, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with the injured victims and their family members and took stock of their treatment by consulting the doctors attending to them. She instructed officials to provide all necessary support and assistance, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CMO further said that arrangements would be made in coordination with hospital authorities to facilitate the medical treatment of the injured, ensuring that all patients receive the best possible care.



"An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive Rs 5 lakh in assistance. Arrangements are being felicitated to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native homes," the CMO said.

"The Delhi Government stands firmly with every affected family. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for strength to the bereaved families during this difficult time," the statement added.

The blaze affected the basement, ground floor, and the other 5 floors of the building, with heat and smoke damage, while an investigation into the incident is undeway, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire broke out during the early morning hours and quickly spread through several levels of the multi-storey building.

Rescue teams managed to evacuate 47 people from the building, while 26 injured individuals continue to receive treatment at various hospitals across the city.

Also Read | DNA Decodes: How an illegal five-storey hotel with no fire NOC killed 21 in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building where the fatal fire broke out on Wednesday. Bajaj was taken into custody hours after authorities launched a search operation to trace him and his wife, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) had earlier been issued.

The arrest comes amid an investigation into alleged safety breaches, regulatory violations and possible negligence that may have contributed to the severity of the tragedy. Authorities are examining whether the required fire safety measures were in place and whether the property was operating in compliance with legal norms.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which is currently governed by the BJP, has also pledged stringent action against those found responsible for the incident.

Officials said action against the accused is likely to be initiated within a week of the submission of the investigation report.

Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to culpable homicide and other applicable offences. Investigators are probing whether gross negligence and violations of safety regulations played a role in the high number of fatalities.

Also Read | Delhi: Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives caused by short circuit: Police