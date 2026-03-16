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Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender community on DTC and cluster buses

Eligible transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses, on the same pattern as the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers in Delhi buses.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender community on DTC and cluster busesPic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi government,  under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has taken a significant step towards inclusive and compassionate governance. It has approved the proposal to include transgender passengers in the free bus travel scheme on all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and buses run by the Transport Department.

With this landmark decision, eligible transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses. It is applicable in the same pattern as the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers in Delhi buses.

This important initiative reflects the Rekha Government’s commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society. The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers.

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Officials stated that the facility will be implemented on the same pattern and mechanism as the free travel scheme currently available for women passengers in Delhi buses.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity.

This decision marks another important step by the Delhi Government towards strengthening social justice and ensuring inclusive urban mobility in the national capital.

 

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