Delhi Govt Launches ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ For Women, Transgender Facilitating Free Bus Travel In Delhi

Delhi Govt Launches ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ For Transparent And Cashless Free Travel Of Women And Transgender Residents In Delhi

The Delhi government finally launched the long awaited ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ on Sunday, a new initiative to offer free and hassle-free travel for women and transgender passengers on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on X post. “The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgender”, she wrote in her post.

According to an official statement, the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.

It will allow free travel only on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses, and support recharge and top-up functionality for use on other transit modes. "To obtain the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof,” said the statement.

Earlier, the DTC issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for Empanelment of Banks for Issuance of Smart Cards for travelling in all the Public Transport Systems in Delhi and Bus Travel Card for Women/Transgender (Both NCMC Cards).

This NCMC card shall be used in its NCMC Compliant AFCS Project using PoS/ETIM besides other modes of Public Transport, said an official statement.

During the empanelment of banks and financial institutions for issuing Smart Cards, the DTC clarified that the arrangement shall be for five years.

Personalised Smart Card with Online Registration

The personalized smart card will feature the cardholder’s name and photograph. Along with offering free travel on DTC and Cluster buses, it can also be recharged and used for paid travel on other transport services, according to the public transport corporation.

Online registration for the Saheli Card is now open on the Delhi government’s official website and the dedicated Saheli Card portal.

Eligibility and Subsidy Transparency

According to media reports, The pink card will be available exclusively to Delhi residents and will be issued through banks to those who submit valid proof of a Delhi address. At present, DTC provides free bus travel to all women, irrespective of their place of residence. According to officials, the new system aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the subsidy program, replacing the existing paper-based slips currently handed out by bus conductors.

The aim of this initiative is to provide convenience to 2.9 million daily travelers of Delhi buses. This pink ‘Saheli’ card will also allow women and transgender commuters flexibly to top up and use the same card for paid travel on the Metro and other transport modes, bringing both uniformity and digital ease to their daily commute.

(From the Inputs of IANS)