NewsIndia
DELHI GOVERNMENT OFFICE NEW TIMINGS 2025

Delhi Government, MCD Stagger Office Hours Starting November 15; Check New Timings Here

Delhi Govt and MCD announce new staggered office hours (10:00 am & 8:30 am starts) from Nov 15 to Feb 15 to cut traffic congestion amid 'very poor' AQI.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Government, MCD Stagger Office Hours Starting November 15; Check New Timings HereCommuters move through dense smog and low visibility conditions amid rising air pollution levels, at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Amid "alarming" air quality levels in the national capital, the Delhi government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) have announced staggered working hours for their offices, effective during the winter season. The move is aimed at evenly distributing traffic load during peak hours, thereby contributing to reduced air pollution.

 

